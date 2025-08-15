12 Injured As Under-Construction Structure In Humayun's Tomb Complex Collapses In Delhi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities12 Injured As Under-Construction Structure In Humayun's Tomb Complex Collapses In Delhi

The main tomb was unaffected, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation, potentially linked to recent rains.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
At least 12 people were injured on Friday evening after an under-construction structure near Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area collapsed, prompting a massive rescue operation.

The Delhi Police said they received a distress call at 3:55 pm and rushed to the spot within minutes. Rescue teams managed to pull 10 to 12 victims from the debris, all of whom sustained injuries and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre and LNJP Hospital for treatment, reported PTI.

Multiple agencies, including Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), were deployed to assist in the rescue efforts. “The Station House Officer and local staff reached the scene within five minutes and began the rescue. Soon after, fire personnel, CATS ambulances, and NDRF teams joined in,” a senior police officer said, adding that operations were still underway.

Early reports suggested part of a dome at the UNESCO World Heritage Site had collapsed, but officials later clarified that the main 16th-century mausoleum remained untouched. The incident occurred in a smaller room within the complex’s periphery, where construction work was in progress.

Ratish Nanda, conservation architect at the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), which is leading the restoration project, said: “There has been no damage to Humayun’s Tomb. A new structure being built near it collapsed, with some debris falling onto the monument’s walls.”

Authorities believe recent rains may have weakened the structure, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Initial estimates feared eight to nine people trapped, but rescuers later confirmed at least 11 had been pulled out alive.

Humayun’s Tomb is one of Delhi’s most visited landmarks, attracting hundreds of domestic and foreign tourists daily. The complex has long been the focus of a joint restoration effort between the Archaeological Survey of India and the AKTC.

Delhi Traffic Police were instructed to keep hospital routes clear to ensure ambulances could move without delays.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Humayun Tomb DELHI
