Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





During an interview with Suman Dey, Humayun Kabir addressed allegations raised by Trinamool Congress minister and Discipline Committee member Bobby Hakim regarding his purported plans to build a Babri Masjid in Beldanga.

Suman Dey asked, “Humayun, you live in Rejinagar, the MLA of Bharatpur, why do you want to build a Babri Masjid in Beldanga? Since Beldanga is communally sensitive, you are doing politics of division on the basis of religion before the elections by joining hands with the BJP and inciting riots. Serious allegations, Humayun.”

Kabir Responded To Question On Bobby Hakim

Kabir responded, “I want to tell Bobby Hakim and the people of all Bengal through your channel that Bobby Hakim is a member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Legislative Assembly. In November 2024, the State Disciplinary Committee gave me a show cause notice...one page, I gave a three-page reply against it. So far, that Disciplinary Committee, the committee consisting of Honorable Shobhandeb Chatterjee, Bobby Hakim alias Firhad Hakim, Minister Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, these four people, have not replied to my letter. After giving me a reply in November, in December, the Honorable Chief Minister made it clear in the Legislative Assembly meeting in December on behalf of Naushad Ali, that he did not mention Humayun's name, that the show cause has been answered satisfactorily. The Chief Minister herself said there, that he did not mention my name, that there was no need to mention my name...”

When asked about any meeting with Shobhandev Chatterjee, Kabir said, “That was a long time ago. In June. There, Shobhandeb Babu gave me a last warning notice. First in November 2024, then in March 2025, my second show-cause notice, there was a four-page answer against a two-page one, a three-page answer against the first one, although what is the object of that disciplinary committee, what is their work, they have reviewed it, it is satisfactory, no they are happy... no they have any complaints against me...”

Muslims Born In India Are Lucky

Kabir further responded to Bobby Hakim’s question about Beldanga, saying, “This is the answer I want to tell Bobby Hakim, you went to a Muslim society event a few days ago, about a year ago, and you told yourself that you are lucky. Those who were born as Muslims in the world, in India or Bengal, are lucky. Those who were born as non-Muslims are unlucky. What kind of neutral view or secularism or the mask or face of your secularism is this...what you are saying today is not right, what you said that day is right..that is why the BJP's parliamentary party used to boycott you repeatedly when you went to answer a question in the assembly or they would walk out. Finally, on the orders of Speaker Biman Banerjee, you formally apologized there. Humayun Kabir does not do anything wrong. You do not have to apologize to anyone.”

Responding to questions about his political alignment, Kabir said, “You can complain. But my point is that when Babul Supriyo was a BJP MP, a minister, he incited riots in Asansol. If Babul Supriyo, who ordered the killing of Muslims, becomes a member of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet...and gets an important position, then I can understand from there that he has beaten some Muslims like Jagannath, Siddiqulla Chowdhury, Ghulam Rabbani, then...”

Mamata Banerjee Lied To Me

On accusations of arrogance for seeking positions, Kabir said, “No, I have no pride. I spoke against lies. Mamata Banerjee lied to me. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the leader herself officially declared 42 candidates on March 10, 2024. Everyone is aware that sportspersons, cricket players, Yusuf Pathan was brought from that Gujarat. The next day, I came from the brigade and expressed my anger, saying, is there no leader worthy of becoming an MP in Murshidabad against Adhir Chowdhury? I can't say no, anyone can say no to Murshidabad.... That day I said I will not vote like this. Then on March 19, 2024, I called Abhishek Banerjee at the Camber Street office and what he said to me, I have to reveal it. 1.5.2024 Mamata Banerjee, from a meeting in Garia, got off the helicopter at 4 pm, made Apurba Sarkar the leader...without telling him anything...there were many other leaders, why did she tell Humayun Kabir without telling them anything...the IB report says that Adhir Chowdhury is winning by 70 to 80 thousand votes, Salim is winning by 30 to 40 thousand votes...Humayun, do something. The people of Murshidabad trust and rely on you, that's why Jangipur and Murshidabad were voting on the 7th, Ranaghat, Baharampur, Krishnanagar were voting on the 13th...then why did Mamata Banerjee tell Humayun Kabir this?”