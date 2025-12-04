Calcutta HC Cancels 1,600 Newly Created Upper Primary Posts; Halts All Recruitment

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCalcutta HC Cancels 1,600 Newly Created Upper Primary Posts; Halts All Recruitment

According to the court, “there is no appointment for that post”, underscoring that the additional positions could not be filled under the existing framework.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Calcutta High Court has struck down 1,600 additional upper-primary vacancies created by the state government, ruling that the posts introduced in 2022 were invalid. Justice Biswajit Basu annulled the vacancies related to vocational and physical education.

Vacancies Declared Invalid After Panel Expiry

The court noted that these posts had been created after the upper-primary panel expired in 2019, making the additions untenable. Allegations had also been raised that these extra vacancies were introduced despite the lapse of the panel’s term.

Fresh Recruitment Needed, Says Court

Justice Basu emphasised that any new posts would require a fresh vacancy declaration and a new recruitment process, stating:

“To fill additional vacancies, a new vacancy has to be declared and a new recruitment process has to be conducted. If the state uses its executive power as it wishes, the court can look into it. The state cannot use its executive power to curtail anyone's rights.”

Out of the cancelled posts, 750 were meant for vocational training and 850 for physical education.

Corruption Case and Interim Stay

The decision comes in the wake of a corruption-related petition filed in the High Court. Justice Basu has also imposed an interim stay on the recruitment connected to these posts.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
High Court Calcutta High Court Upper Primary Post Recruitment Bengal Bengal Recruitment Halted
