Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThree Dead After Ambulance Falls Into Ditch On Chintpurni Road In Punjab

Three Dead After Ambulance Falls Into Ditch On Chintpurni Road In Punjab

Three people died and two were injured after an ambulance fell into a ditch on Chintpurni road in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Police confirm rescue and investigation is underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, three people lost their lives after an ambulance veered off the road and fell into a ditch near the Manguwal barrier on the Chintpurni–Hoshiarpur stretch. Two others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Ambulance Accident In Hoshiarpur Claims Three Lives

According to police, the accident occurred between 3:30 am and 4:00 am when the ambulance was travelling from Himachal Pradesh towards Punjab. The vehicle lost control and tumbled into a roadside ditch, leaving its passengers trapped.

Confirming the incident, police officer Jasvir Singh said, “We received information around 3.30-4 am that an ambulance coming from Himachal Pradesh fell into a ditch near Manguwal barrier on Chintpurni road in Hoshiarpur. Three people died in the incident and two are injured...The injured have been admitted to the hospital...”

Rescue Efforts And Investigation Underway

Local authorities and bystanders rushed to the spot to assist in rescue efforts. The injured victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Their condition remains under observation.

Police officials have begun a preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether poor visibility, driver fatigue, or road conditions played a role in the mishap.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ambulance Accident Hoshiarpur Accident Chintpurni Road Mishap Manguwal Barrier Crash Himachal To Punjab Ambulance Punjab Road Accident
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget