Three Dead After Ambulance Falls Into Ditch On Chintpurni Road In Punjab

In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, three people lost their lives after an ambulance veered off the road and fell into a ditch near the Manguwal barrier on the Chintpurni–Hoshiarpur stretch. Two others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

#WATCH | Hoshiarpur, Punjab | Three dead after an ambulance fell into a ditch near Manguwal barrier on Chintpurni road in Hoshiarpur.



Police officer, Jasvir Singh says, "We received information around 3.30-4 am that an ambulance coming from Himachal Pradesh fell into a ditch… pic.twitter.com/BI6XGWvvQk — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

Ambulance Accident In Hoshiarpur Claims Three Lives

According to police, the accident occurred between 3:30 am and 4:00 am when the ambulance was travelling from Himachal Pradesh towards Punjab. The vehicle lost control and tumbled into a roadside ditch, leaving its passengers trapped.

Confirming the incident, police officer Jasvir Singh said, “We received information around 3.30-4 am that an ambulance coming from Himachal Pradesh fell into a ditch near Manguwal barrier on Chintpurni road in Hoshiarpur. Three people died in the incident and two are injured...The injured have been admitted to the hospital...”

Rescue Efforts And Investigation Underway

Local authorities and bystanders rushed to the spot to assist in rescue efforts. The injured victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Their condition remains under observation.

Police officials have begun a preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether poor visibility, driver fatigue, or road conditions played a role in the mishap.