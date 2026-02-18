Heading Home For Holi? Railway Announces Special Trains From Delhi To UP, Check Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In view of the surge in passenger traffic during the Holi festival, East Central Railway (ECR) has announced the operation of special trains. A total of 26 pairs of trains will run as Holi Festival Specials to facilitate travellers.

These services will operate on different dates from the last week of February until the end of March. Information regarding the operation of the special trains was shared by ECR through a post on X.

According to the railway administration, there is a sharp increase in the number of passengers travelling to their hometowns and returning during Holi. Taking this into account, the decision has been made to run special trains on various routes to ensure confirmed tickets and smoother journeys for passengers.

Key Routes Covered

As per the announced list, special trains will operate on several busy routes, including:

Narkatiaganj–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Narkatiaganj, Katihar–Amritsar, Amritsar–Katihar, Chhindwara–Jhajhapur, Jhajhapur–Chhindwara, Chalapalli–Raxaul, Raxaul–Chalapalli, Malda Town–Anand Vihar Terminal, Anand Vihar Terminal–Malda Town, Sealdah–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Sealdah, Asansol–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Asansol, Puri–Patna, Patna–Puri, Tata–Katihar, Katihar–Tata, Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad and Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar.

The trains will operate on different schedules, weekly, bi-weekly and, on certain routes, daily.

Advisory For Passengers

The Railways has urged passengers to check the date, timing and stoppages of their trains before travelling. Detailed information can be accessed through Indian Railways’ official website, the NTES app or the railway enquiry service.

East Central Railway has assured that providing a safe, smooth and comfortable travel experience during Holi remains its priority. The railway administration has also stated that the operation of additional trains will be considered if required.