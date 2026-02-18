Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeading Home For Holi? Railway Announces Special Trains From Delhi To UP, Check Routes

Heading Home For Holi? Railway Announces Special Trains From Delhi To UP, Check Routes

According to the railway administration, there is a sharp increase in the number of passengers travelling to their hometowns and returning during Holi.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In view of the surge in passenger traffic during the Holi festival, East Central Railway (ECR) has announced the operation of special trains. A total of 26 pairs of trains will run as Holi Festival Specials to facilitate travellers.

These services will operate on different dates from the last week of February until the end of March. Information regarding the operation of the special trains was shared by ECR through a post on X.

According to the railway administration, there is a sharp increase in the number of passengers travelling to their hometowns and returning during Holi. Taking this into account, the decision has been made to run special trains on various routes to ensure confirmed tickets and smoother journeys for passengers.

Key Routes Covered

As per the announced list, special trains will operate on several busy routes, including:

Narkatiaganj–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Narkatiaganj, Katihar–Amritsar, Amritsar–Katihar, Chhindwara–Jhajhapur, Jhajhapur–Chhindwara, Chalapalli–Raxaul, Raxaul–Chalapalli, Malda Town–Anand Vihar Terminal, Anand Vihar Terminal–Malda Town, Sealdah–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Sealdah, Asansol–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Asansol, Puri–Patna, Patna–Puri, Tata–Katihar, Katihar–Tata, Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad and Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar.

The trains will operate on different schedules, weekly, bi-weekly and, on certain routes, daily.

Advisory For Passengers

The Railways has urged passengers to check the date, timing and stoppages of their trains before travelling. Detailed information can be accessed through Indian Railways’ official website, the NTES app or the railway enquiry service.

East Central Railway has assured that providing a safe, smooth and comfortable travel experience during Holi remains its priority. The railway administration has also stated that the operation of additional trains will be considered if required.

Related Video

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is East Central Railway running special trains during Holi?

East Central Railway is operating special trains to manage the surge in passenger traffic expected during the Holi festival. This aims to ensure confirmed tickets and smoother journeys for travelers.

How many special trains will be running for Holi?

A total of 26 pairs of trains will operate as Holi Festival Specials. These services will run on various routes from late February through March.

Which routes will the Holi special trains cover?

The special trains will operate on busy routes such as Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj, Katihar-Amritsar, and Anand Vihar Terminal-Malda Town, among others.

Where can passengers find detailed information about the special trains?

Passengers should check the date, timing, and stoppages of their trains on Indian Railways' official website, the NTES app, or through the railway enquiry service.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railway UP Holi DELHI Special Trains Announced Routes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Heading Home For Holi? Railway Announces Special Trains From Delhi To UP, Check Routes
Heading Home For Holi? Railway Announces Special Trains From Delhi To UP, Check Routes
Cities
Ramadan 2026 Begins In India After Moon Sighting In Delhi, Lucknow, Patna; First Fast From Tomorrow
Ramadan Begins In India After Moon Sighting In Delhi, Lucknow, Patna; First Fast From Tomorrow
Cities
MNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz
MNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz
Cities
'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim
'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget