East Central Railway is operating special trains to manage the surge in passenger traffic expected during the Holi festival. This aims to ensure confirmed tickets and smoother journeys for travelers.
Heading Home For Holi? Railway Announces Special Trains From Delhi To UP, Check Routes
According to the railway administration, there is a sharp increase in the number of passengers travelling to their hometowns and returning during Holi.
In view of the surge in passenger traffic during the Holi festival, East Central Railway (ECR) has announced the operation of special trains. A total of 26 pairs of trains will run as Holi Festival Specials to facilitate travellers.
These services will operate on different dates from the last week of February until the end of March. Information regarding the operation of the special trains was shared by ECR through a post on X.
According to the railway administration, there is a sharp increase in the number of passengers travelling to their hometowns and returning during Holi. Taking this into account, the decision has been made to run special trains on various routes to ensure confirmed tickets and smoother journeys for passengers.
Key Routes Covered
As per the announced list, special trains will operate on several busy routes, including:
Narkatiaganj–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Narkatiaganj, Katihar–Amritsar, Amritsar–Katihar, Chhindwara–Jhajhapur, Jhajhapur–Chhindwara, Chalapalli–Raxaul, Raxaul–Chalapalli, Malda Town–Anand Vihar Terminal, Anand Vihar Terminal–Malda Town, Sealdah–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Sealdah, Asansol–Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur–Asansol, Puri–Patna, Patna–Puri, Tata–Katihar, Katihar–Tata, Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad and Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar.
The trains will operate on different schedules, weekly, bi-weekly and, on certain routes, daily.
Advisory For Passengers
The Railways has urged passengers to check the date, timing and stoppages of their trains before travelling. Detailed information can be accessed through Indian Railways’ official website, the NTES app or the railway enquiry service.
East Central Railway has assured that providing a safe, smooth and comfortable travel experience during Holi remains its priority. The railway administration has also stated that the operation of additional trains will be considered if required.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is East Central Railway running special trains during Holi?
How many special trains will be running for Holi?
A total of 26 pairs of trains will operate as Holi Festival Specials. These services will run on various routes from late February through March.
Which routes will the Holi special trains cover?
The special trains will operate on busy routes such as Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj, Katihar-Amritsar, and Anand Vihar Terminal-Malda Town, among others.
Where can passengers find detailed information about the special trains?
Passengers should check the date, timing, and stoppages of their trains on Indian Railways' official website, the NTES app, or through the railway enquiry service.