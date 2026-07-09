The meetings aimed to explore how emerging technologies could reshape governance in Jharkhand. Discussions focused on AI-led administration, cloud infrastructure, and smarter public service delivery.
Hemant Soren Engages Google, AWS And Oracle To Build An AI-Powered Jharkhand
Jharkhand just held a meeting with the world's biggest tech companies and walked away with proposals to put AI in charge of everything from ambulances to mining.
- Jharkhand CM met tech giants for AI-led governance.
- Firms proposed AI training, data platforms, cloud solutions.
- CM Soren pledged proactive tech adoption for inclusive governance.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a series of Business-to-Government meetings with global technology companies during the National Stakeholders Consultation on Vision 2050. The discussions brought together firms including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and Salesforce, among others, to explore how emerging technologies can reshape governance in the state. The focus areas ranged from AI-led administration and cloud infrastructure to digital skilling and smarter public service delivery.
What Did Tech Companies Propose At Jharkhand Vision 2050 Consultation?
Each company came with specific proposals. Google, represented by Lokesh Lohiya, pitched an AI training and certification programme for 3-4 lakh K-12 teachers through a three-month module, along with AI-enabled ambulance management and integrated healthcare platforms. A Statement of Intent is proposed to formalise the Google-Jharkhand partnership.
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Oracle Senior Director Data Platform Tausif Siddique outlined plans for industry-oriented training, certification, and workforce development to build a future-ready talent pool. Microsoft CTO India Keshri Asthana discussed a unified AI-driven Data Intelligence Platform to connect data across government departments and automate departmental processes using low-code platforms.
IBM Senior Advisor Talleen Kumar proposed AI-powered governance solutions covering mining, healthcare, banking, and cybersecurity, and offered a no-cost Proof of Concept to demonstrate results tailored to Jharkhand's needs. AWS Principal AI Specialist Sachin Punyani focused on secure cloud infrastructure, AI-powered data integration, and centralised decision-making dashboards, also offering a no-cost Proof of Concept.
How Does CM Hemant Soren Plan To Use Technology For Jharkhand's Growth?
Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, along with senior state officials, addressed queries raised by the stakeholders during the consultation. CM Soren assured all participants of the state government's proactive approach toward technology adoption.
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He also highlighted Jharkhand's intent to blend its traditional strengths with modern technological capabilities to drive inclusive and transparent governance across the state.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main purpose of CM Hemant Soren's meetings with tech companies?
Which major technology companies participated in the Vision 2050 consultation?
Global technology companies like Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and Salesforce participated. They presented specific proposals for technology adoption in Jharkhand.
What initiatives did Google propose for Jharkhand?
Google proposed an AI training and certification program for 3-4 lakh K-12 teachers. They also suggested AI-enabled ambulance management and integrated healthcare platforms.
How does CM Hemant Soren plan to leverage technology for Jharkhand's growth?
CM Soren assured a proactive approach, aiming to blend traditional strengths with modern technological capabilities. The goal is to drive inclusive and transparent governance across the state.