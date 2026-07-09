Hemant Soren Engages Google, AWS And Oracle To Build An AI-Powered Jharkhand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jharkhand CM met tech giants for AI-led governance.

Firms proposed AI training, data platforms, cloud solutions.

CM Soren pledged proactive tech adoption for inclusive governance.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a series of Business-to-Government meetings with global technology companies during the National Stakeholders Consultation on Vision 2050. The discussions brought together firms including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and Salesforce, among others, to explore how emerging technologies can reshape governance in the state. The focus areas ranged from AI-led administration and cloud infrastructure to digital skilling and smarter public service delivery.

What Did Tech Companies Propose At Jharkhand Vision 2050 Consultation?

Each company came with specific proposals. Google, represented by Lokesh Lohiya, pitched an AI training and certification programme for 3-4 lakh K-12 teachers through a three-month module, along with AI-enabled ambulance management and integrated healthcare platforms. A Statement of Intent is proposed to formalise the Google-Jharkhand partnership.

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Oracle Senior Director Data Platform Tausif Siddique outlined plans for industry-oriented training, certification, and workforce development to build a future-ready talent pool. Microsoft CTO India Keshri Asthana discussed a unified AI-driven Data Intelligence Platform to connect data across government departments and automate departmental processes using low-code platforms.

IBM Senior Advisor Talleen Kumar proposed AI-powered governance solutions covering mining, healthcare, banking, and cybersecurity, and offered a no-cost Proof of Concept to demonstrate results tailored to Jharkhand's needs. AWS Principal AI Specialist Sachin Punyani focused on secure cloud infrastructure, AI-powered data integration, and centralised decision-making dashboards, also offering a no-cost Proof of Concept.

How Does CM Hemant Soren Plan To Use Technology For Jharkhand's Growth?

Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, along with senior state officials, addressed queries raised by the stakeholders during the consultation. CM Soren assured all participants of the state government's proactive approach toward technology adoption.

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He also highlighted Jharkhand's intent to blend its traditional strengths with modern technological capabilities to drive inclusive and transparent governance across the state.