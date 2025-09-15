Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai woke up to heavy showers on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more downpours through the day. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for multiple regions, including parts of Konkan, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Pune, and Latur.

According to IMD data, between 8:30 am on September 14 and 5:30 am on September 15, Colaba recorded the highest rainfall at 88.2 mm. Bandra followed closely with 82 mm, Byculla logged 73 mm, and Tata Power station reported 70.5 mm. Juhu received 45 mm of rain, while Santacruz and Mahalaxmi registered 36.6 mm and 36.5 mm, respectively.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes several parts of Mumbai



Visuals from Sion pic.twitter.com/GEIpSIkYGd — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds ranging from 40–50 kmph are expected in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Pune, and Latur through Monday. The agency has advised residents to remain cautious, as waterlogging and traffic disruptions are likely in low-lying areas.

Mumbai Waterlogged After Rains

Local train services are running with minor delays, while road traffic has been hit badly. Congestion has been reported on key stretches, including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, and Sion-Panvel Expressway. Commuters have been advised to check traffic updates and plan their travel in advance.