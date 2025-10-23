Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu Reviews Situation From Dubai

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh, CM Naidu Reviews Situation From Dubai

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reviewed the situation from Dubai.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati: With heavy rain lashing parts of South Coastal Andhra and Rayalseema under the impact of low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reviewed the situation from Dubai.

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), spoke to officials and directed them to remain alert.

CM Naidu spoke to Chief Secretary and Real Time Governance (RTG) officials on the situation in rain-affected Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Kadapa and Tirupati districts. He ordered the state machinery to be on alert and take precautions.

The Chief Minister directed officials to send teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the affected areas. He asked officials to take measures to prevent loss of life and property.

He asked the Revenue, Disaster, Police, Irrigation, Municipal and Electricity Departments to work in coordination.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to shift people from low-lying areas to safer places.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister that control rooms have already been set up in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

The Chief Minister suggested strengthening weak areas to prevent the canal and pond banks from collapsing. He also directed officials to set up medical camps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state as very heavy rain is likely in the next 24 hours.

Flash floods are likely in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kurnool districts and Yanam.

Minister for Home and Disaster Management V. Anitha has directed Irrigation officials to keep sandbags available along embankments.

She said the state machinery should be on alert as another low pressure is expected to form next week.

According Prakhar Jain, MD, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the Well-marked low-pressure area over north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood has moved west-northwestwards and now lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. It is likely to weaken into a low-pressure Area during the next 12 hours.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam and Kurnool districts on Thursday. Moderate rainfall is likely at many places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Winds with a speed of 30–40 kmph are likely along and off South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
N. Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Rains
