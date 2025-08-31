Ghaziabad woke up to heavy rainfall on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city and an orange alert for nearby Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida.

Delhi, on the other hand, remained free of any weather alerts according to the IMD’s nowcast on Sunday morning. The red alert in Ghaziabad, signaling extremely heavy rain and possible flooding in low-lying areas, was valid until 11 am.

The showers have brought a welcome break to the Delhi-NCR weather, making it cooler than usual for this time of year. IMD data indicates that Delhi is on track to record its coolest August in 13 years, with the average maximum temperature until Saturday at 33.2°C—just slightly above the 33.1°C recorded in August 2012. Last year, the average maximum was 34.1°C, while in 2023 it was 35.4°C.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5°C, two degrees below the season’s average. The maximum was expected to hover around 32°C under generally cloudy skies with intermittent moderate rain. Relative humidity in the morning was 81%, adding to the city’s cool and damp feel.

Traffic and Commuter Challenges

The sudden downpour caused traffic jams across Delhi-NCR, with several areas experiencing waterlogging. The Delhi Traffic Police deployed personnel at key points to manage congestion and assist stranded motorists. A senior officer said, “Traffic movement has slowed down considerably due to waterlogging in multiple areas. Our teams are on the ground to ease flow and support commuters during this challenging time.”

Power outages and public transport disruptions added to commuter woes, leaving many travelers facing delays throughout the morning.

IMD Alerts and Flight Disruptions

Initially, the IMD issued a yellow alert for parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. This was quickly upgraded, with Noida and Ghaziabad now under red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall and potential flood risks. Several Delhi neighborhoods remain under an orange alert, signaling moderate to heavy showers.

Delhi airport operations were also affected. By late morning, 146 flight departures and 30 arrivals had been delayed, prompting IndiGo Airlines to advise passengers to check their flight status and allow extra travel time. The airline tweeted: “The skies over Delhi are bringing some light showers today. Travel may be slower in a few areas. Please plan ahead and check your flight details using our app or website.”

The IMD forecasts intermittent rainfall in the coming days, expected to bring down temperatures further, offering relief from the lingering summer heat.