13 Killed As Major Fire Rips Through Residential Building In Hong Kong

A devastating fire has ripped through a residential complex in Tai Po, a district in the northern reaches of the Chinese financial hub, tragically claiming the lives of 13 people and leaving others injured and displaced. The relentless inferno, which began on Wednesday afternoon, rapidly engulfed multiple high-rise apartment blocks in the Wang Fuk Court estate, prompting the highest level of emergency response.

As darkness fell, the authorities declared a five-alarm fire, signifying the utmost severity, as flames continued to surge, casting an eerie, orange glow across the neighbourhood.

This fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district killed at least 13 people (including a fire man). It’s raging out of control through 7 of 8 towers of this public housing development that’s home to more than 4,000 people#HongKong pic.twitter.com/vZvljZrclM — Ivan Watson (@IvanCNN) November 26, 2025

The Raging Inferno and Rescue Efforts

The deadly blaze appears to have been catalysed by bamboo scaffolding and construction netting clinging to the exterior of the towering buildings. Witnesses reported that massive flames first seized the highly flammable bamboo before swiftly spreading across and into the apartment blocks.

An AFP reporter at the scene described hearing loud, sharp cracking sounds, likely from the burning bamboo structure, and saw thick, black plumes of smoke billowing from at least five of the estate’s eight buildings. Flames and ash shot high into the night sky, creating a terrifying spectacle.

Tragically, the massive scale and intensity of the fire have made rescue operations exceptionally challenging.

“It’s heartbreaking. We’re worried there are people trapped inside,” resident So, 57, told AFP near the scene, reflecting the widespread anxiety in the community. “There’s nothing that can be done about the property. We can only hope that everyone, no matter old or young, can return safely.”

Deputy Director of Fire Services (Operations), Derek Armstrong Chan, confirmed the perilous conditions faced by emergency crews late into the night. “The temperature inside the buildings concerned is very high. It’s difficult for us to enter the building and go upstairs to conduct firefighting and rescue operations,” he stated, adding that debris and scaffolding were continually falling.

Hundreds of firefighters, police officers, and paramedics were deployed, with 128 fire trucks and 57 ambulances attending the emergency. Footage showed firefighters battling the intense flames from the platforms of towering ladder trucks.

Death Toll Rises Amidst Uncertainty

The city’s Fire Services Department confirmed a tragic casualty count of 13 fatalities. Nine people were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others who were rushed to the hospital later succumbed to their injuries.

Furthermore, at least 15 people sustained injuries, with two currently hospitalised in a serious condition.

The victims included a brave 37-year-old firefighter who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung revealed the firefighter was found with burns to his face after being out of contact for approximately half an hour and was later certified dead in hospital. Another firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The immense scale of the disaster has led to significant displacement. Around 700 residents have been evacuated from the complex, which contains almost 2,000 apartments and typically houses about 4,800 people. Authorities promptly opened two temporary shelters in nearby community centres and established a casualty hotline for concerned family members.

Adding to the complexity of the operation, police began evacuating residents from two buildings in another nearby residential estate as a precautionary measure, according to reports in the South China Morning Post.

The Scaffolding Question

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials noted that it began on the external scaffolding of one building before spreading inside and to adjacent blocks, an event likely aided by windy conditions.

The extensive use of bamboo scaffolding is a hallmark of Hong Kong's construction and renovation projects. However, the tragedy is expected to reignite concerns over its safety, especially in high-rise buildings. Earlier this year, the government had already announced plans to begin phasing out the traditional material for public projects due to safety issues.