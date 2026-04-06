Heavy Rain Likely In 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Today, Check Full Forecast 

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the hilly regions of Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul districts.

According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places across South Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts.

Rainfall Forecast In Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in the hilly areas of Virudhunagar, Theni and Dindigul. Meanwhile, North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience dry weather conditions.

The weather department has also predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2–3°C in parts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, no significant change in temperatures is expected across South Tamil Nadu.

Chennai Weather Forecast

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37–38°C, while the minimum temperature may range between 27–28°C.

No warning has been issued for fishermen.