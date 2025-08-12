Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Early Office-Goers Report Traffic Chaos

Heavy rainfall late Monday night and through Tuesday morning brought parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to a standstill, with waterlogging and traffic snarls reported across multiple areas. Commuters in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad faced long delays as major roads turned into waterlogged stretches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and surrounding areas, warning of “thunderstorm with rain” through the day. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum will remain near 25°C.

Traffic Disruptions In Delhi-NCR

Morning office-goers and school commuters bore the brunt of the weather chaos. Several key intersections, including ITO, Minto Road, and stretches of the Ring Road, witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic. In Noida and Gurugram, underpasses and low-lying residential colonies reported knee-deep water, prompting traffic diversions by local police.

Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories urging commuters to check real-time updates before heading out, while Gurugram authorities deployed additional teams to pump out water from flooded zones.

More Rain on the Way

The IMD cautioned that intermittent rain could continue through the day, potentially aggravating waterlogging in already inundated areas. Residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, especially in flood-prone pockets.