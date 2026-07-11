Heavy Rain Batters Himachal; Landslides Hit Shimla, Bailey Bridge Collapses In Kinnaur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rains caused landslides in Shimla, damaging property, roads.

Kinnaur saw bridge collapse, floodwaters submerged a house.

Incessant downpour continues; administration warns public to stay safe.

Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, leading to a landslide in Shimla, a bailey bridge installed only last year collapsing in Sangla, and floodwater submerging a single-storeyed house and jeopardising several others in Kinnaur district.

The retaining wall beneath the road near Sanjauli College in the Bothwell area of Shimla city collapsed early morning, sending debris sliding towards the residential houses below.

Officers from the district administration and other departments have arrived at the spot to assess the situation, officials said.

Locals claimed the municipal corporation had granted permission for a private construction project in the area that involved excavation, which became unstable due to incessant rains, triggering the landslide.

Demanding an immediate halt to construction work and a geological inspection of the entire area, residents said that three to four buildings are at risk, and the path to a few homes has been severed.

Another landslide had occurred at the same site in June 2025, sending debris and rocks from the hillside crashing onto the residences below. Locals said that with the recurrence of landslides, they live in fear.

Another landslide took place at Mohal Rajhana in the suburbs of Shimla on Saturday, burying two parked vehicles under huge rocks, boulders and debris.

In Kinnaur district, incessant heavy rainfall swelled up the Lippa stream, submerging a single-storeyed house near the Lippa bus stand, while flood threat looms large over several houses.

The strong flood currents are causing soil erosion near the bus stand, damaging the road.

Meanwhile, a bailey bridge near the Sangla bus stand collapsed into the Tongtongche stream. The bridge, which authorities had declared unsafe on Friday, was installed last year.

The administration has urged people to stay away from rivers, streams, and affected areas, and to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Moderate to very heavy rains continued in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Nahan received 158.9 mm of rain since Friday evening, followed by Solan (80.2 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (62.5 mm), Guler (56.3 mm), Dhaulakuan (55 mm), Narkanda (54.5 mm), Kufri (48.5 mm), Sainj (48 mm), Shimla (37.5 mm), Mashobra (36.5 mm), Sarahan (35.3 mm), and Bhuntar (23.1 mm), according to the local weather department.

The Met office has issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rains in isolated places in Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Bilaspur and Sirmour districts for Saturday.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)