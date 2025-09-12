The spell of September showers continues in Uttar Pradesh, with some areas witnessing rainfall while others see clear skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Friday, September 12, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms from western UP to the Terai belt of Purvanchal. Lightning strikes are also expected in several districts.

According to the IMD, both western and eastern regions of the state will see cloudy conditions throughout the day, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms in many areas.

Districts On Alert for Heavy Rain

A yellow alert has been issued for Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Muzaffarnagar, where heavy rain is likely at several locations. Maharajganj and Kushinagar are also expected to receive widespread rainfall.

Meanwhile, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Deoria may experience showers accompanied by lightning.

Light to moderate rain is also forecast in Shamli, Meerut, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, and Ghazipur, where lightning alerts have also been issued.

Rain Likely to Continue Till September 17

The IMD expects rainfall activity to continue across Uttar Pradesh over the next few days, though its intensity is likely to decrease. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are forecast on September 13 and 14, but a heavy downpour is unlikely. On September 15, eastern districts could see widespread showers, with light rain expected across the state till September 17.

The rest of Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain mostly dry. Rainfall is not expected to cause significant changes in temperature, and maximum temperatures across the state will remain largely stable over the next five days.