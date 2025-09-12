Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Alert In Uttar Pradesh: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms In Several Districts Till September 17

Heavy Rain Alert In Uttar Pradesh: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms In Several Districts Till September 17

Uttar Pradesh is likely to get another round of showers. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the western and Terai regions on Friday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The spell of September showers continues in Uttar Pradesh, with some areas witnessing rainfall while others see clear skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Friday, September 12, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms from western UP to the Terai belt of Purvanchal. Lightning strikes are also expected in several districts.

According to the IMD, both western and eastern regions of the state will see cloudy conditions throughout the day, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms in many areas.

Districts On Alert for Heavy Rain

A yellow alert has been issued for Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Muzaffarnagar, where heavy rain is likely at several locations. Maharajganj and Kushinagar are also expected to receive widespread rainfall.

Meanwhile, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Deoria may experience showers accompanied by lightning.

Light to moderate rain is also forecast in Shamli, Meerut, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, and Ghazipur, where lightning alerts have also been issued.

Rain Likely to Continue Till September 17

The IMD expects rainfall activity to continue across Uttar Pradesh over the next few days, though its intensity is likely to decrease. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are forecast on September 13 and 14, but a heavy downpour is unlikely. On September 15, eastern districts could see widespread showers, with light rain expected across the state till September 17.

The rest of Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain mostly dry. Rainfall is not expected to cause significant changes in temperature, and maximum temperatures across the state will remain largely stable over the next five days.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 07:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Rain Uttar Pradesh Weather
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi In Manipur: PM To Launch Projects Worth 8,500 Cr In Kuki, Meitei Strongholds In First Trip Since Violence
Modi In Manipur: PM To Launch Projects In Kuki, Meitei Strongholds In First Trip Since Ethnic Violence
World
Nepal Crisis: 34 Dead, Prez Issues First Statement Amid Deadlock Over Interim Head, Gen Z Presses These Demands
Nepal Crisis: 34 Dead, Deadlock Over Interim Head, Gen Z Presses These Demands
World
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Releases Suspect's Photo As Weapon Seized
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Releases Suspect's Photo As Weapon Seized
World
Trump’s India Envoy Pick Stresses Modi–Trump ‘Deep Friendship’; Says This On Resolving Trade Dispute
Trump’s India Envoy Pick Stresses Modi–Trump ‘Deep Friendship’; Says This On Resolving Trade Dispute
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Nepal’s Journey From ‘Zone Of Peace’ To ‘Gen-Z’ Era And India’s Role
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget