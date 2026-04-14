Heatwave Tightens Grip On Bihar: IMD Issues Alert As Temperatures Set To Touch 40°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar faces intensifying heatwave with rising temperatures expected.

Cyclonic circulation to fuel dry, heatwave-like conditions statewide.

Yellow alert issued for several districts as temperatures near 40°C.

Gaya prepares emergency measures with special wards for heat patients.

Bihar Weather: Bihar is bracing for an intensifying heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a sharp rise in temperatures over the coming days. A cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar and adjoining regions is expected to keep weather conditions largely dry, further fuelling heatwave-like conditions across the state.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Patna, maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days. The situation is expected to worsen around April 18 and 19, with a yellow alert issued for several districts, including Gaya, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, Buxar, and Bhojpur. In these areas, temperatures could hover close to 40°C.

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On Monday, Arwal witnessed strong winds reaching speeds of 44 kmph, while Patna and nearby regions experienced dry weather with gusty conditions. The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3°C and a minimum of 24.4°C -- one of the highest minimum temperatures for this time of year in the past 15 years. Dehri emerged as the hottest location in the state at 39.2°C.

Gaya Officials Prepare For Emergency

Amid the rising heat, health authorities in Gaya have stepped up preparations to tackle heat-related illnesses. At Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, a 100-bed air-conditioned ward has been set up for heatwave patients, along with additional emergency beds and 500 ice packs for immediate relief.

While most parts of Bihar will remain dry, light rainfall is expected in isolated areas such as Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar on April 17. Authorities have urged residents to take precautions as temperatures continue to climb, recalling the severe impact of the 2019 heatwave that claimed over 100 lives in Gaya alone.