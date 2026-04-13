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HomeCitiesHeat Returns To Delhi, Temperatures May Touch 40 Degrees This Week

Heat Returns To Delhi, Temperatures May Touch 40 Degrees This Week

There is no chance of rainfall in Delhi-NCR today. Winds are expected to blow at around 6 kmph, with humidity levels at about 42%.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi experiences rising temperatures and humidity after recent rains.
  • Expect dry, sunny weather with increasing winds and heat stress.
  • Temperatures to climb from 34°C to 40°C in coming days.
  • Afternoons will be intense with mild coolness in mornings.

Heat is making a comeback in the national capital, with Delhi witnessing a steady rise in temperature and increasing humidity over the past few days. After a brief spell of cooler weather due to recent rains, the city is now heading towards hotter conditions, with harsh sunlight expected to trouble residents.

According to forecasts, the weather in Delhi on Monday is likely to remain dry, with bright sunshine from the morning. Along with rising temperatures, wind speeds are also expected to increase, which may add to discomfort by causing dryness and heat stress.

The change in weather is likely to bring a continuous rise in temperatures in the coming days. While recent rainfall had significantly improved air quality, the heat has returned within just a few days.

Today’s Weather In Delhi

At around 6 am, the temperature in the capital was close to 21°C. There is no chance of rainfall in Delhi-NCR today. Winds are expected to blow at around 6 kmph, with humidity levels at about 42%, which could increase discomfort. Overall, the day will remain dry and sunny. While mornings and evenings may offer slight relief, the afternoon heat is expected to be intense.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is likely to reach around 34°C, while the minimum may hover near 21°C. This indicates warm days and relatively cooler nights. However, temperatures are expected to rise sharply in the coming days, potentially touching 40°C.

Residents may experience mild coolness in the mornings, but strong sunlight and rising heat during the day. Over the next 3–4 days, temperatures could climb to 38–40°C, signalling a return of peak summer conditions in the capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather like in Delhi?

Delhi is experiencing a steady rise in temperature and humidity after a brief period of cooler weather. The city is expected to have dry and sunny conditions with increasing wind speeds.

What are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures for today in Delhi?

The maximum temperature in Delhi today is likely to reach around 34°C, while the minimum temperature may hover near 21°C. Mornings and evenings might offer slight relief, but afternoons will be hot.

Will it rain in Delhi today?

No, there is no chance of rainfall in Delhi-NCR today. The day is expected to remain dry and sunny.

How much are temperatures expected to rise in the coming days?

Temperatures are expected to rise sharply in the coming days, potentially reaching 38-40°C within the next 3-4 days, signaling a return to peak summer conditions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Today IMD Delhi Weather Forecast
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Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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