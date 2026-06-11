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HomeCitiesHaryana Teacher Faces Action For Participating In CJP Delhi Protest, Placed Under Suspension

Haryana Teacher Faces Action For Participating In CJP Delhi Protest, Placed Under Suspension

Sulekha Dalal, a guest teacher, was suspended after participating in a protest at Jantar Mantar. The official suspension order did not specify the exact reason for her suspension.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)

Rohtak (HR), Jun 11 (PTI) A guest teacher at a government school here was placed under suspension, days after she participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last week.

The order to place teacher Sulekha Dalal under suspension with effect from June 8 was issued by the District Elementary Education Officer of Rohtak on Wednesday.

However, it did not specify the reason for her suspension.

As per the order, during the period of suspension, the office of the Rohtak Block Education Officer would serve as Dalal's headquarters, which she should not leave without prior permission.

Notably, a video clip, in which Dalal was seen speaking during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar, had gone viral.

"This is a fight. This time it is a fight of 'do or die'. Now, the mother of the cockroach has stepped into the field. We are not part of any group; we are with our children. A mother is the mother of the entire nation," Dalal said in the purported video clip.

When asked about her suspension, Dalal said she did not know the reason for it.

"I have been working for the past several years. I was not aware that one cannot go there (to be part of the protest). I feel that at least before suspending me, I should have been informed about the reason for it," she said.

The teacher said that her graduate son had appeared in one of the recruitment exams in which alleged irregularities took place.

"So, my son, and I as a parent, are also affected," she said.

"I went there (to the protest) only as a concerned mother. What I conveyed was a mother's pain. I am not associated with any party or group; nor had I gone to join anyone," she added.

A guest teacher in Haryana is a contractual teacher hired by the government to fill temporary vacancies or shortages of regular teachers.

The CJP organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, where students and youngsters from different parts of the country gathered to press for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The group has gained visibility in recent weeks through social media campaigns centred on examination-related issues. It has sought to position itself as a youth-led platform advocating reforms in the education sector. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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