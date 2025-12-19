Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHaryana BJP Government Survives No-Confidence Vote After Congress Walkout

Haryana BJP Government Survives No-Confidence Vote After Congress Walkout

Saini criticised the Congress for "running away" after leveling allegations. The motion was subsequently rejected via voice vote in the absence of the opposition after a five-hour debate.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) A no-confidence motion brought by the Congress against the BJP government in Haryana was defeated through a voice vote after the opposition party MLAs staged a walkout in the state assembly.

The Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleged that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini did not give a satisfactory reply to various issues they had raised in their motion.

Saini said even in February 2024, the Congress staged a walkout after bringing a no-confidence motion. They level allegations and then run away, the chief minister said in the assembly.

In the absence of Congress MLAs, the Speaker put the motion to vote which was rejected after a five-hour debate that went on till 10.15 pm. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Assembly Nayab Singh Saini HARYANA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Cricket
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget