HomeCitiesHaryana: Tree Falls On Vehicle Carrying School Students In Panchkula Amid Heavy Rains; Several Feared Injured

Heavy rainfall in Haryana caused a tree to fall on a school vehicle in Panchkula, with injuries feared. The Ghaggar River surged, flooding Panchkula, Ambala, and Karnal. Sukhna Lake's opening worsened flooding.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Continuous heavy rainfall in Panchkula, Haryana, caused a tree to topple onto a vehicle carrying school students, with several feared injured, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed. The deluge also led to a surge in the Ghaggar River, causing severe waterlogging in multiple localities. Following the opening of Sukhna Lake’s flat gates, flooding was reported in Sector 17 and Rajiv Colony.

Authorities have declared a holiday for all private and government schools in Panchkula, while emergency services continue to monitor the situation closely, ANI reported.

Waterlogging Hits Ambala, Karnal

The continuous rainfall has affected other areas in Haryana as well. According to ANI, severe waterlogging was reported in residential localities of Ambala, and parts of Karnal witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued detailed forecasts for these cities. Ambala is expected to experience a “generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers” today, with partly cloudy conditions and intermittent rain forecast from September 4–6. Rain or thunderstorms may continue on September 7 and 8. Similarly, Karnal will see “generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers” today and tomorrow, followed by one or two spells of rain from September 5–6, and the possibility of rain or thunderstorms on September 7 and 8.

Red Alerts Sounded Across Northern India

The IMD has issued red alert warnings for multiple districts in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Updated nowcasts indicate moderate to intense rainfall over the next three hours in these regions, heightening the risks of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging.

Specific districts under red alert include Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir. Punjab’s Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawashahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur are also included, while Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Solan have been warned. In Haryana, Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, and SAS Nagar are under red alert.

Preventive Measures in Delhi as Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark

Meanwhile, Delhi authorities are monitoring the Yamuna River, which crossed the danger level mark of 205.33 metres this morning. The IMD has noted that evacuation procedures are initiated once water reaches 206 metres. Residents of low-lying areas near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 have already been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary step.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Monsoon Panchkula Panchkula News Haryana. Rains HARYANA NEWS Monsoon 2025
