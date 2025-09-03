Police have arrested a truck driver in connection with a road accident in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area on the night of August 25. The crash claimed the lives of three members of the same family, including a four-year-old boy, while four others were injured.

According to police, the victims were returning from a pilgrimage to the Goga Mari temple in Rajasthan. The family, residents of Roshan Nagar in Faridabad, had hired a car driven by 22-year-old Rohit Rajput. In total, seven people were in the vehicle.

The accident occurred near the Mahipalpur tunnel exit when their speeding car rammed into a stationary dumper. Investigators said the truck had broken down but was left on the roadside in the dark, without any warning sign or reflector, making it nearly invisible in the dark.

The impact was so severe that locals had to rush to the spot and help move the injured to nearby hospitals. Brij Rani, 46, and Vimal, 23, were declared dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Four-year-old Ayansh was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital but died during treatment.

Other family members, including Ayansh's parents Neetu (28) and Devendra (30), elder relative Pramod (55), and driver Rohit Rajput, sustained minor injuries and were later discharged after treatment.

Taking swift action, Delhi Police registered a case at Kapashera police station under sections 285, 125(A), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The dumper was seized, and its driver, Vipin Kashyap (31) from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 26.