HomeCities‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’

'Sacrificing My Life For Truth': Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar 'Corrupt'

Haryana Police officer Sandeep Lathar, investigating an extortion case linked to IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's staff, allegedly died by suicide, leaving a note and video accusing Puran Kumar of corruption.

By : Jagwinder Patial | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Haryana Police officer who was investigating an extortion case involving the staff of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has allegedly died by suicide in Rohtak. The officer, identified as ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar, reportedly shot himself at a farmhouse in Ladhaut village, officials said.

According to the police, a pistol and a suicide note were recovered from the scene. Sandeep Kumar, who was currently posted with the Cyber Cell, had earlier arrested Sushil Kumar, a staff member serving under IPS officer Puran Kumar, in connection with an alleged extortion case.

The incident occurred just days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited Rohtak on 11 October to probe the case linked to Puran Kumar’s staff.

Sources said Sandeep Sandeep Kumar’s body was found in a room at his farmland in Ladhaut village. Police reached the spot soon after being informed and began their investigation.

Sandeep Kumar had been leading the probe into a case where Sushil Kumar was accused of collecting “monthly payments” from a liquor businessman. IPS officer Puran Kumar’s IAS wife, Amneet P Kumar, had earlier claimed that her husband was being deliberately framed in a corruption case in Rohtak.

“She had alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to trap her husband in a false case,” the source added.

Before his death, Sandeep Kumar reportedly left behind a suicide note and a six-minute video, in which he made several serious allegations related to the ongoing investigation.

Serious Allegations Against IPS Officer

In his note, ASI Sandeep Kumar accused Y Puran Kumar of being a "corrupt cop". He alleged that the IPS officer died by suicide because he feared his widespread corruption would soon be exposed, NDTV reported. Furthermore, the ASI claimed that the IPS officer attempted to manipulate the system by using the issue of caste discrimination as cover for his alleged misdeeds.

ASI Sandeep Kumar, it is understood, had been instrumental in catching the IPS officer's gunman accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.5 lakh from a local liquor contractor. This contractor had reportedly sought the IPS officer's assistance after receiving threats from a gangster. When the bribery allegations surfaced, the IPS officer allegedly sought to frame the issue as a caste matter before he died by suicide, according to the ASI's account.

Sandeep Kumar’s note suggested that the IPS officer's transfer was triggered by the surfacing of these corruption allegations.

Video Message Claims Deep-Rooted Corruption

Prior to his death, ASI Sandeep Kumar recorded a video message detailing the extent of the alleged malfeasance. He claimed that after YS Puran Kumar’s posting in the Rohtak range, he began systematically replacing honest police officers with those he deemed corrupt.

“These people blocked files, called petitioners and mentally tortured them by asking for money,” he alleged in the video. The ASI also made a grave accusation of misconduct, alleging that "Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers."

Sandeep Kumar asserted that the IPS officer's corruption was extensive. "Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him," he alleged, stressing his belief that the suicide was motivated by fear of being exposed.

Calls for Probe Into Assets of IPS Officer and IAS Wife

In his dying declaration, ASI Sandeep Kumar also directed his focus toward the IPS officer’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, claiming she too was fearful that her "corruption may be exposed."

The ASI emphatically called for a comprehensive investigation, stating, "Their assets must be probed. This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt."

In his final words, Sandeep Kumar affirmed his motivation, declaring, "I am sacrificing my life for this truth. I am proud that I stand with honesty. This is important to awaken the country," adding that his family had a history of fighting for India’s independence.

The ASI also offered praise for Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia, who was subsequently transferred after being named by Y Puran Kumar in his own suicide note.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live Y Puran Kumar Haryana IPS Officer Suicide
Embed widget