Parts of Haryana’s Rohtak and Jind districts witnessed high tensions on Tuesday after Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar Lathar's family and the members of the Jat community allegedly seized his body and refused to perform his last rites. The grieving family and community have demanded the immediate arrest of IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

The agitating group transported Lathar’s body to the Julana–Lakhan Majra stretch on the highway connecting Punjab and placed it by the Julana district road, vowing not to cremate it until Amneet Kumar is put behind bars.

#WATCH | Death of ASI Sandeep in Rohtak (Haryana) | Family refuses to hand over the body to the Police administration. They have taken the body with them to their village, Ladhot. pic.twitter.com/gxbnYMSJfK — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

Officials said Jind, Lathar’s home district and a Jat-dominated area, remains on edge. The ASI’s uncle, a former khap pradhan, reportedly wields significant local influence, heightening authorities’ concerns about potential mass mobilisation, CNN-News18 reported.

“This is a complex situation, and law and order could become a serious challenge,” a senior Haryana Police officer told the outlet on condition of anonymity.

Linked Suicides Spark Outrage

The protest follows the death of 41-year-old ASI Sandeep Lathar, who allegedly died by suicide in Rohtak on Tuesday. His death came just a week after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead in a suspected suicide at his Chandigarh residence. The two deaths have triggered a storm of allegations involving corruption, caste-based discrimination, and internal strife within the Haryana Police.

A video that surfaced on social media, purportedly recorded by Lathar before his death, shows him accusing the late IPS officer of accepting bribes to shield accused individuals in major criminal cases. “I can’t see this anymore. I am giving my life for honesty,” he says in the six-minute clip.

“Our brother is a martyr. He fought against corruption just like Bhagat Singh fought against the British,” Sandeep’s cousin Shishpal Lathar told India Today. “The government should investigate Y Puran Kumar’s assets, which are worth Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore,” he added, demanding a “fair and impartial probe.”

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bhoria confirmed that forensic teams are examining the video and a note allegedly found at the scene. “A forensic investigation is underway. Details will be shared once the report is ready,” he said.

IPS Officer Dies By Suicide Over 'Harassment and Corruption'

Earlier, IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s own suicide note had alleged harassment by senior police officials, including Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur. He also cited caste-based discrimination within the force.

In the aftermath of his death, his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, filed a formal complaint accusing senior officers of targeting her husband.

Officials fear that the escalating protest could inflame caste tensions in the region. Heavy police deployment has been ordered in and around Julana and Lakhan Majra to prevent any outbreak of violence. Negotiations between the police administration and community leaders are currently underway in an effort to defuse the crisis.