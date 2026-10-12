One PAN, 25K Property Registrations? Rs 55,000 Crore Deals Under Scanner In Gurugram

Major discrepancies have been detected in records of property transactions worth thousands of crores of rupees in Gurugram's Badshahpur tehsil. An Income Tax Department survey found that a single Permanent Account Number (PAN) had allegedly been used to register multiple properties.

The department's Director (Investigation and Criminal Intelligence), based in Chandigarh, has constituted a seven-member team to investigate the matter.

An Income Tax Department official said discrepancies were found in records related to around 25,000 properties during the survey at the Badshahpur tehsil office. Irregularities involving transactions worth approximately Rs 55,000 crore have come under scrutiny. The records also indicated the alleged use of the same PAN number in multiple land registrations over the past two years.

Seven-Member Team Formed For Investigation

According to the official, the Director (Investigation and Criminal Intelligence) of the Income Tax Department in Chandigarh formed a seven-member team to examine discrepancies in high-value property transactions.

The team is currently scrutinising records at the Badshahpur tehsil office. Department officials said they had found no information about transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore involving around 12,000 properties.

What Irregularities Have Been Found?

Officials said an examination of records related to approximately 25,000 properties revealed that details of certain transactions had either not been reported to the department or had been recorded using incorrect PAN numbers.

Irregularities have been detected in transactions worth around Rs 55,000 crore linked to these properties.

The department is now cross-checking the records to establish the actual extent of the discrepancies and determine the details of the transactions under scrutiny.