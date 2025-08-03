Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gurugram Man Stabbed To Death By Live-In Partner After Argument Over Call With Wife

In Gurugram, Yashmeet Kaur, 27, fatally stabbed her live-in partner, Harish Sharma, 40, after an argument sparked by his phone calls to his wife. Sharma, a married scrap dealer, was declared dead at the hospital,

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 11:47 PM (IST)

In a tragic incident in Gurugram, a 40-year-old scrap dealer was stabbed to death by his live-in partner in the DLF Phase 3 area after an argument over him talking to his wife, reports news agency PTI, quoting police. According to the report, Harish Sharma, a resident of Baliawas village in Gurugram, had been in a live-in relationship with the 27-year-old accused, Yashmeet Kaur, for more than a year. 

The couple lived in a rented flat. Sharma was married, and he had two daughters who lived with his wife in the village. His wife had not been keeping well for some time, and Sharma would often talk to her, which infuriated Kaur, police said.

On Saturday, Kaur walked in on Sharma conversing with his wife, and the couple had a heated argument. According to the report, Kaur stabbed Sharma in the chest with a kitchen knife. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. 

News agency PTI reported that a friend of the deceased, Vijay alias Sethi, who was reportedly present in another room, is also under the scanner. The victim’s nephew has also alleged in his complaint that both Kaur and Vijay planned the murder. 

Kaur, a resident of Delhi's Ashok Nagar, has been arrested and confessed to the crime, police said, adding that the murder weapon and a blood-stained T-shirt were seized from the flat.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Gurugram Murder Gurugram Man Killed By Live In Partner
