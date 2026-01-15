Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gurugram: 73 Flat Owners Booked For Housing Foreign Nationals Without Permission

Gurugram: 73 Flat Owners Booked For Housing Foreign Nationals Without Permission

An FIR has been registered against all 73 flat owners at Kherki Daula police station, and a probe is underway, he said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gurugram, Jan 15 (PTI) The Gurugram Police have booked 73 flat owners on Thursday for allegedly accommodating foreign nationals in their flats without permission and without filling Form-C, an official said.

According to the police, information was received at Kherki Daula police station that many foreign nationals were being accommodated in flats in DLF Primus Society, Sector-82 area, without filling Form-C and necessary permission.

Acting on the information, police reached DLF Primus Society and thoroughly examined the documents related to the society.

During the investigation, police found that 73 flat owners had not provided the information of foreign nationals staying in their flats, and had not filled out Form-C related to the stay of foreign nationals, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

An FIR has been registered against all 73 flat owners at Kherki Daula police station, and a probe is underway, he said.

He added that in view of the internal security, law and order of the country and monitoring of foreign nationals, it is mandatory to fill the Form-C and give information about stay.

All hotel, guest house, home stay, PG operators and flat owners are redirected to ensure that the Form-C of every foreign national staying in their establishment is filled, and information is given to the concerned police station. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Flat Owners Booked
