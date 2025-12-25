Gurugram Club Shooting: Woman Shot After Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Two Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGurugram Club Shooting: Woman Shot After Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Two Arrested

Police alleged that on the night of December 19, Tushar, along with Shubham, went to the club, proposed to her again and upon refusal shot her.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Gurugram: A 25-year-old woman was shot at inside a club in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal from a man, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of December 20 on MG Road.

Police said they received information about a woman injured in a firing incident and found her admitted to a private hospital, where she was initially unfit to give a statement.

The woman’s husband, from Najafgarh in Delhi, lodged a complaint stating that his wife, Kalpana (25), worked at a club in Gurugram and was shot by Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

In his complaint, the husband said his wife had gone to work on December 19 and around 1 am called him to say she had been shot.

“Around a month ago Tushar came to our house, had a fight with us and left,” the complainant added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station.

During the investigation, a crime unit team arrested two accused, Tushar alias Jonty (25) and his friend Shubham alias Jony (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar, from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

During interrogation, police said Tushar revealed that he befriended the victim around six months ago and wanted to marry her, but she repeatedly refused.

Police alleged that on the night of December 19, Tushar, along with Shubham, went to the club, proposed to her again and upon refusal shot the woman.

The accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
