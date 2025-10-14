Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued

Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, leaving people trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation was launched, following which three of the five people were rescued.

Bhavnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police, RR Singhal, said that the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment and rescue operations are underway to rescue the remaining.

"A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Bhavnagar. The fire brigade team is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," Singhal told news agency ANI.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan’s Tentative Seat-Sharing Formula—RJD, Congress To Concede Seats For Allies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget