Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued

A three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, leaving people trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation was launched, following which three of the five people were rescued.

Bhavnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police, RR Singhal, said that the injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment and rescue operations are underway to rescue the remaining.



"A portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Bhavnagar. The fire brigade team is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," Singhal told news agency ANI.

VIDEO | Gujarat: Three-storey building collapses in Bhavnagar; 3 out of 5 rescued from rubble.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7DtztQuBl0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025

Further information on the incident is still awaited.