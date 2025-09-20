Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGujarat: Stone-Pelting In Vadodara After Social Media Post Sparks Unrest, 50 Detained

Gujarat: Stone-Pelting In Vadodara After Social Media Post Sparks Unrest, 50 Detained

According to Vadodara Police, the unrest began after a social media post sparked tensions, prompting a crowd to gather at the city police station to lodge a complaint.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): At least 50 people have been detained following a stone-pelting incident in Vadodara's Zunigarhi area late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.
 
According to Vadodara Police, the unrest began after a social media post sparked tensions, prompting a crowd to gather at the city police station to lodge a complaint. While dispersing, a group of people from the crowd allegedly attacked a Navratri pandal, damaged vehicles parked nearby, and resorted to stone-pelting in the area.
 
Police moved in swiftly to bring the situation under control.
 
Speaking to ANI, Vadodara DCP Andrew Macwan said, "We responded immediately to bring the situation under control. Fifty individuals have been detained, and a thorough investigation is underway to ensure appropriate action."
 
More details are awaited.
 
Last week, a stone pelting incident was also reported in Karnataka's Maddur town. Protests broke out in Maddur on September 8 after stones were hurled during a Ganpati procession. Police later arrested 21 people and subsequently resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
 
Earlier, a pro-Hindu organisation staged a protest against the incident, which reportedly occurred during the Ganpati procession that passed near a mosque.
 
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the procession had been asked not to remain in the area for too long. "When the procession passed near the mosque, there was a minor clash. The police had warned the people in the procession, telling them not to stay there for too long. At that time, some stone-pelting took place...When the procession passed in front of the mosque, a clash broke out. A mild lathi-charge was carried out. When people gathered in groups to create trouble, a mild lathi-charge was used," the Chief Minister said.
 
The CM had assured legal action against anyone involved in the stone pelting incident, while also blaming the BJP for indulging in provocation.
 
"Whoever is guilty, legal action will be taken against them. It is the BJP leaders who are indulging in provocation. The police have not committed any mistake. If at all there is any mistake, action will be taken," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vadodara Gujarat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Entertainment
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
Post-Mortem Of Zubeen Garg Completed, Mortal Remains To Be Handed Over To Family
India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget