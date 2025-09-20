Gujarat: Stone-Pelting In Vadodara After Social Media Post Sparks Unrest, 50 Detained

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): At least 50 people have been detained following a stone-pelting incident in Vadodara's Zunigarhi area late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.



According to Vadodara Police, the unrest began after a social media post sparked tensions, prompting a crowd to gather at the city police station to lodge a complaint. While dispersing, a group of people from the crowd allegedly attacked a Navratri pandal, damaged vehicles parked nearby, and resorted to stone-pelting in the area.



Police moved in swiftly to bring the situation under control.



Speaking to ANI, Vadodara DCP Andrew Macwan said, "We responded immediately to bring the situation under control. Fifty individuals have been detained, and a thorough investigation is underway to ensure appropriate action."



More details are awaited.



Last week, a stone pelting incident was also reported in Karnataka's Maddur town. Protests broke out in Maddur on September 8 after stones were hurled during a Ganpati procession. Police later arrested 21 people and subsequently resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.



Earlier, a pro-Hindu organisation staged a protest against the incident, which reportedly occurred during the Ganpati procession that passed near a mosque.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the procession had been asked not to remain in the area for too long. "When the procession passed near the mosque, there was a minor clash. The police had warned the people in the procession, telling them not to stay there for too long. At that time, some stone-pelting took place...When the procession passed in front of the mosque, a clash broke out. A mild lathi-charge was carried out. When people gathered in groups to create trouble, a mild lathi-charge was used," the Chief Minister said.



The CM had assured legal action against anyone involved in the stone pelting incident, while also blaming the BJP for indulging in provocation.



"Whoever is guilty, legal action will be taken against them. It is the BJP leaders who are indulging in provocation. The police have not committed any mistake. If at all there is any mistake, action will be taken," he said.

