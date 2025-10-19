Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBusinessman's Son Caught Drinking, Misbehaving With Police In Dry Gujarat: VIDEO

Businessman's Son Caught Drinking, Misbehaving With Police In Dry Gujarat: VIDEO

The man who supplied the liquor has been arrested. Sameer was also arrested after the delivery man stated that he acted at the businessman’s behest

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two people, including a prominent businessman, were arrested after liquor cans were recovered from a vehicle parked near a hotel in Surat, where a lavish birthday party was being held to celebrate the businessman’s birthday earlier this week in the dry state of Gujarat.

According to sources, the party at KS Avtaar Hotel in Althan was organised to celebrate businessman Sameer Shah’s birthday. During the celebrations, Sameer’s 19-year-old son was allegedly seen drinking alcohol with a few others inside a car stationed near the premises, NDTV reported.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot and began recording a video of the group consuming liquor. The teenager, reportedly under the influence, got out of the vehicle and began misbehaving with the officers. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows him shoving and manhandling policemen.

Businessman Threatens Police

As police managed to restrain him, his father, Sameer Shah, arrived and allegedly tried to pacify the officers while threatening them with his “connections at the top”, sources said. Around this time, two women also appeared at the scene and pleaded with the police to release the teenager, calling him “a child”.

Police said they recovered nine liquor cans worth Rs 1,350, seven mobile phones and some cash from the vehicle. The car, which bore an “L” sticker indicating a learner’s licence, was seized.

Zone 4 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nidhi Thakur confirmed to NDTV that two separate cases had been filed, one for liquor possession and the other for assaulting police personnel.

“The man who supplied the liquor has been arrested. Sameer was also arrested after the delivery man stated that he acted at the businessman’s behest,” DCP Thakur said.

She added, “Sameer’s son did not clear the breath analyser test. His blood and urine samples have been sent for examination. He faces the second case related to the assault on the police. We are assessing whether a notice needs to be issued or an arrest made.”

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Surat Businessman Liquor Gujarat Businessman Fight Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'Revoke Every Indian Visa Immediately': US Politician Chandler Langevin Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
'Revoke Every Indian Visa': US Politician Censured Over Mass Deportation Call
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget