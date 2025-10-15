Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Congratulations, Delhiites! You Chose Good Govt': Delhi BJP Reacts After Green Crackers Allowed

During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi had imposed a strict ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, citing worsening air pollution levels around the festival.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Delhi BJP leader and Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision allowing the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali.

Reacting to the apex court’s ruling, Verma said, “I congratulate every citizen of Delhi for choosing a good government. Our Chief Minister had said that Delhi will not celebrate Diwali without firecrackers this time. I welcome the decision given by the Supreme Court today. In previous years, bursting of firecrackers used to feel like a crime, as Kejriwal's AAP government had banned them.”

End Of Firecracker Ban In Delhi

During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi had imposed a strict ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, citing worsening air pollution levels around the festival. The prohibition, which was enforced through multiple seasons, had sparked debates over faith, environment, and personal freedoms, with several religious and political groups terming it as an attack on Hindu festivals.

Now, under the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi, residents will be permitted to celebrate Diwali with green firecrackers, following the Supreme Court’s guidelines. The court clarified that only environmentally safer “green” firecrackers, which emit lower levels of particulate matter and harmful chemicals, will be allowed.

Celebrations And Compliance

With the Supreme Court’s latest ruling, this year’s Diwali is set to mark the return of a long-held tradition in Delhi—one that many say restores the festive spirit while maintaining environmental safeguards.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Diwali Green Firecrackers Firecracker Ban DELHI
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
