Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGreater Noida To Faridabad In Just 30 Minutes Soon. UP Govt's Nod To New Link Road

Greater Noida To Faridabad In Just 30 Minutes Soon. UP Govt's Nod To New Link Road

The upcoming four-lane road will connect Yamuna Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and serve as an alternate route to the under-construction 56-km Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:44 PM (IST)

In a major push to improve intercity connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a second road link between Faridabad and Greater Noida via the Manjhawali bridge over the Yamuna. The new corridor is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to just 30 minutes, a significant relief for commuters currently spending up to two hours navigating congested routes through Delhi and Noida.

The upcoming four-lane road will connect the Yamuna Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and serve as an alternate route to the under-construction 56-km Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, only half of which is complete on the Noida side.

UP chief secretary SP Goyal, during a high-level review meeting on Monday, approved Rs 65.5 crore for the project. The plan includes building a 1.7-km road from Atta Gujran to the UP-Haryana border, which will link to the existing Manjhawali bridge and the road to Jasana in Faridabad. Additionally, a 3-km stretch will be widened under the same initiative.

Project Was Proposed In 2014

Though first proposed in 2014, the project suffered repeated delays. Construction of the 630-metre Manjhawali bridge began only after years of hold-up and missed six deadlines before opening in December 2022. Despite being operational, the bridge remained underutilised due to the lack of a connecting road on the UP side.

The Haryana side of the approach road is complete. In UP, around 7 hectares of land need to be acquired. Agreements have been signed with half of the 110 affected farmers, and Rs 25 crore has already been disbursed for compensation.

Officials hope the new corridor will ease pressure on the Kalindi Kunj flyover and Noida Expressway and eventually serve flyers travelling to the upcoming Noida airport.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway Noida Faridabad Distance Greater Noida To Faridabad Travel Time
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget