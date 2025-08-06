Greater Noida To Faridabad In Just 30 Minutes Soon. UP Govt's Nod To New Link Road

In a major push to improve intercity connectivity, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a second road link between Faridabad and Greater Noida via the Manjhawali bridge over the Yamuna. The new corridor is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to just 30 minutes, a significant relief for commuters currently spending up to two hours navigating congested routes through Delhi and Noida.

The upcoming four-lane road will connect the Yamuna Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and serve as an alternate route to the under-construction 56-km Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, only half of which is complete on the Noida side.

UP chief secretary SP Goyal, during a high-level review meeting on Monday, approved Rs 65.5 crore for the project. The plan includes building a 1.7-km road from Atta Gujran to the UP-Haryana border, which will link to the existing Manjhawali bridge and the road to Jasana in Faridabad. Additionally, a 3-km stretch will be widened under the same initiative.

Project Was Proposed In 2014

Though first proposed in 2014, the project suffered repeated delays. Construction of the 630-metre Manjhawali bridge began only after years of hold-up and missed six deadlines before opening in December 2022. Despite being operational, the bridge remained underutilised due to the lack of a connecting road on the UP side.

The Haryana side of the approach road is complete. In UP, around 7 hectares of land need to be acquired. Agreements have been signed with half of the 110 affected farmers, and Rs 25 crore has already been disbursed for compensation.

Officials hope the new corridor will ease pressure on the Kalindi Kunj flyover and Noida Expressway and eventually serve flyers travelling to the upcoming Noida airport.