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English NewsCitiesMaggot Found In KFC Fried Chicken In Greater Noida's Gaur City Mall

Maggot Found In KFC Fried Chicken In Greater Noida's Gaur City Mall

The post also drew a response from KFC India, which apologised to the customer and sought the order ID to enable its team to investigate the complaint.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 10:16 AM (IST)

A social media post alleging that a customer found a maggot inside a piece of fried chicken served at a KFC outlet in Greater Noida West has gone viral. The alleged incident took place at the KFC outlet in Gaur City Mall, Uttar Pradesh. An X user, who posts under the name @averycommonman1, shared a photograph and videos that purportedly show an insect inside a piece of fried chicken.

The videos appear to show the alleged maggot inside the chicken, prompting strong reactions online as the food had reportedly been served ready to eat.

The post also drew a response from KFC India, which apologised to the customer and sought the order ID to enable its team to investigate the complaint.

KFC India Responds To Customer

Responding to the post, KFC India said, "Hi, our apologies for the disappointment caused. Please drop in your order ID so our team can contact you to address your concern." The social media post contained both a photograph and videos of the alleged insect inside the fried chicken.

Following the video gaining traction online, the Food Safety Department sent a team to the concerned KFC outlet for an inspection. Food Safety Officer Sarvesh Kumar said the team visited the store after a video alleging that a worm had been found in deep-fried chicken went viral.

According to Kumar, officials are also attempting to contact the person who posted the video. The Food Safety Department is examining the quality of food items at the outlet as well as other arrangements. Further action will be decided after the inspection is completed.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
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Greater Noida KFC Gaur City Mall
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