An Amazon cargo plane, a Boeing 767, crashed after overshooting the runway while landing. It struck several vehicles and subsequently burst into flames.
Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes At Miami Airport After Runway Overrun, Five Killed: VIDEO
The Boeing 767-300, operated by 21 Air for Amazon Prime Air, had arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when it ran off the runway and struck several vehicles.
- Amazon cargo plane overshot runway, crashed at Miami.
- Five died, five injured from the plane's impact.
- Aircraft burst into flames, halting airport operations.
- Federal agencies now investigating the complex incident.
An Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon after overshooting the runway while landing, striking several vehicles and killing at least five people.
The Boeing 767, operating a flight from Puerto Rico, burst into flames after the crash, sending thick, dark smoke into the sky and bringing operations at one of the busiest airports in the US to a halt. Miami-Dade rescue fire chief Ray Jadallah said the pilot and copilot were trapped inside the cockpit following the impact.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said five people were killed and five others injured in the crash. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that 10 people were involved in the incident, with three of the injured in critical condition and two taken to a local hospital.
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Plane Strikes Vehicles After Running Off Runway
Jadallah described the crash as a “very complex situation”, saying the aircraft ran off the tarmac and struck multiple vehicles. Several people became trapped inside their vehicles after the plane left the runway.
Videos shared online showed large plumes of smoke rising around the aircraft, which carried the Amazon arrow logo on its tail. The plane was a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft flying for Amazon Prime Air.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it had assembled a team to investigate the crash. The agency said a media briefing was scheduled for Monday.
🚨 Update: Deadly Cargo Plane Crash at Miami International Airport— FL360aero (@fl360aero) September 7, 2026
At least five people have died and five others were injured after an Amazon Prime Air cargo aircraft overran the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon, striking multiple vehicles and bursting… pic.twitter.com/6XLpT6mVaP
FAA Confirms Boeing 767 Overran Runway
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that 21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport at around 2 pm local time on Sunday, September 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft had departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The aircraft overran the airport’s diagonal runway and was disabled at the north-west end of the airport, a Miami International Airport spokesperson said. The FAA said it would investigate the incident.
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Miami Airport Operations Halted After Crash
Following the crash, an air and ground stop was imposed at Miami International Airport, preventing other flights from landing or taking off. All runways and taxiways were closed from 3 pm, while Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.
Fire crews were still dealing with a fuel leak from the aircraft several hours after the crash, Jadallah said. Around 250 flights had been delayed at the airport by late Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight disruptions.
More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash. Fire officials said crews arrived to find the aircraft engulfed in flames and producing heavy smoke after striking multiple vehicles near the airport. Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while assessing and treating those affected.
Frequently Asked Questions
What occurred at Miami International Airport on Sunday?
How many casualties resulted from the plane crash?
The crash tragically killed five people. Additionally, five others were injured, with three in critical condition and two transported to a hospital.
What kind of aircraft was involved in the incident?
The incident involved a Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft operating for Amazon Prime Air. It was Flight 7598, arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico.