Satya Niketan Collapse: Traffic Hit As Rescue Operations Continue, Delhi Police Issues Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Building collapse in Satya Niketan killed six, injured many.

Emergency operations continued overnight, saving eleven people.

Police issued traffic advisories, launched magisterial inquiry.

AIIMS received eleven patients; six tragically succumbed to injuries.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert for commuters around Satya Niketan Market in southwest Delhi, where rescue and relief operations are underway following a multi-storey building collapse. Authorities have advised people to avoid several affected stretches and take alternate routes wherever possible.

Traffic movement has been affected on the route from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan, as well as on RTR and Benito Juarez Marg, the traffic police said. Emergency teams remain deployed at the site as rescue operations continue.

The traffic police has also urged commuters not to stop, park or gather near the incident site, stressing that roads must remain clear for ambulances and rescue vehicles. People travelling through the area have been asked to follow directions from traffic personnel.

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Satya Niketan traffic alert: Routes to avoid

The advisory covers key stretches around the building collapse site, including the route from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan, RTR and Benito Juarez Marg.

“AVOID THESE STRETCHES, IF POSSIBLE,” the Delhi Traffic Police said, urging commuters to use alternative routes. The advisory comes as emergency personnel continue working at Satya Niketan Market.

The police also appealed to the public not to crowd around the site, as congestion could hamper the movement of rescue vehicles and ambulances involved in the operation.

Six killed in Satya Niketan building collapse

The traffic restrictions follow the collapse of a multi-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus. The building came down at around 1.30pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Six people have died and 11 have been rescued. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, continued rescue operations through the night.

“One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said. He added that efforts were continuing to trace people allegedly connected with the incident.

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AIIMS Confirms 11 Patients Received After Collapse

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences said 11 patients were received at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre following the Satya Niketan collapse.

AIIMS said five patients were brought dead, while another patient who was initially in critical condition later succumbed to injuries. Three patients have been admitted and are undergoing treatment.

One patient underwent limb surgery, while another suffered minor injuries and was discharged after observation. Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.