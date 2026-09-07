New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday highlighted a series of civic initiatives being taken up across the national capital, including the foundation stone laying of a new Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school building.

The projects being dedicated to the public also include the inauguration of compactors and the opening of toilets in slum clusters across different parts of Delhi.

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New MCD School Building Foundation Stone Laid

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for an MCD primary school building, the Chief Minister said several civic projects were being taken forward across the city.

"Today, the foundation stone for a new Municipal Corporation school building is being laid, new compactors are being inaugurated, and toilets in various slum clusters are being opened. All these projects underway across different parts of Delhi are being continuously dedicated to the public.”

Gupta said the government was working to address long-standing issues in Delhi and expressed confidence that progress would be made soon.

Officials Monitor Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rain

The Chief Minister also said officials remained on duty despite heavy rainfall and a holiday, with teams monitoring the situation to prevent waterlogging in the city.

“Despite the heavy rain and it being a holiday, all officials are on duty. Everyone is alert at their respective posts; work is being done to protect Delhi from waterlogging as well as to foster the city's development. I believe the government is actively working to resolve the long-standing issues Delhi has faced, and success will soon be achieved in these efforts,” she further said.

Rekha Gupta Inspects Sadhbhavana Park

A day before the civic project announcements, Gupta carried out a surprise inspection of Sadhbhavana Park and adjoining roads amid continuous rainfall.

During the visit, she reviewed the waterlogging situation and spoke with officials and on-ground staff about drainage arrangements and the difficulties arising during the ongoing rainfall.

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Directions Issued for Faster Water Drainage

The Chief Minister directed officials to deploy pumps and other required resources immediately in waterlogged areas.

She also instructed officials to ensure that accumulated water was drained promptly from the affected areas.

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