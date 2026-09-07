'Treated Differently': Misbah-ul-Haq Questions Pakistan Cricket's Double Standards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Major squad changes followed Pakistan's disastrous England Test series.

Misbah-ul-Haq resigned as national selector after PCB notice.

He criticized local coaches' unequal scrutiny versus foreign counterparts.

Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan Test captain , has raised concerns about the way local coaches are treated compared with their foreign counterparts, arguing that domestic coaches often face significantly greater scrutiny within the country’s cricket system. Misbah recently stepped down from his role as Pakistan’s national selector after the Pakistan Cricket Board issued a notice to the selection committee following the major changes made to the national team during the England tour.

Misbah Questions PCB's Approach To Foreign Coaches

Speaking on a television programme, Misbah highlighted what he sees as a clear difference in the treatment of coaches depending on their nationality.

"It is a fact that local and foreign coaches are treated differently in Pakistan cricket. Local coaches have to face more scrutiny and criticism when compared to foreign coaches,"

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The former captain said his objection is not to hiring overseas coaches, but to the greater authority and protection he believes they receive once appointed.

"I don't think there is anything wrong in having foreign coaches but what bothers me is we tend to have a soft corner for foreign coaches," he added.

Misbah’s comments come at a difficult time for Pakistan cricket, with the team undergoing another major overhaul after a disastrous Test series in England.

PCB's Big Changes After England Thrashing

The PCB made sweeping changes to the touring squad after Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat, a result that confirmed a 2-0 series loss against the hosts.

Seven players were removed from the squad, while Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were released ahead of the third and final Test at Edgbaston.

With the board already making substantial changes to its squad and support staff, the former selector’s comments could add further pressure to reconsider how coaching appointments are handled and how much support is offered to homegrown talent.