Delhi SIR Draft List: 2.28 Lakh New Voters Apply In Just 5 Days

After the draft voter list was released following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, a large number of applications have been submitted to add names to the electoral roll and correct existing records.

As many as 2,28,764 Form 6 applications were submitted across Delhi’s 13 districts for registration as new voters between August 31 and September 4. During the same period, 2,68,272 Form 8 applications were received for changes to names, addresses, photographs and other details in the electoral roll. Officials have also clarified several questions raised by voters regarding the number of voters at a polling booth, new voter ID applications, correction of age and the process of searching for names in the draft list.

West Delhi Records Highest Number Of Applications

According to a report released by the Election Commission, a total of 2,28,764 people from all 13 districts submitted Form 6 applications between August 31 and September 4 to register as new voters.

West Delhi recorded the highest number of applications, with 30,809 Form 6 applications. It was followed by South-East Delhi with 26,507 applications and North-East Delhi with 25,918.

New Delhi recorded the lowest number of applications for new voters, with 2,679 forms submitted during the period.

2.68 Lakh Form 8 Applications For Voter List Corrections

Voters have not only applied to add new names to the electoral roll after the draft list was released. A large number of applications have also been submitted to correct or update existing information.

A total of 2,68,272 Form 8 applications were received. These include requests for changes in address, corrections to photographs and rectification of other errors in the voter list. District-wise, East Delhi received 33,608 Form 8 applications, while North-East Delhi received 33,276.

A total of 51,604 Form 7 applications were received for deletion of names from the electoral roll or for raising objections against entries.

In addition, 1,389 Form 6A applications were received for registration of Indian citizens living abroad.

One Polling Booth Has 1,200 Voters

Questions have also been raised about the number of polling booths and how voters are allocated during the SIR process.

In response to a query about the number of voters at a polling booth, it was clarified that one polling booth has 1,200 voters. The primary basis for splitting one polling booth into two is the number of voters, rather than the number of houses.

One voter said his father’s name was not present in the existing voter list and that he had applied for a new voter ID card on August 8. The application status continues to show “Submitted” even after nearly a month.

In response, it was stated that new applications were not being accepted during the process of distributing and collecting enumeration forms from households.

Applications can now be submitted during the claims and objections period, which will continue until September 30. Those seeking information about an earlier application have been advised to contact the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) or call 1950. The response also stated that the earlier application will now be processed.

Age Incorrectly Mentioned In SIR Form? Here's How To Correct It

If the age mentioned in the SIR form is incorrect despite the Aadhaar card and date of birth being provided, voters can seek a correction.

For this, they need to submit Form 8 and select the “Correction of Entries” option. Proof of the correct date of birth or age will also have to be provided.

The application can be submitted to the concerned BLO or filed online. If a voter’s name was present in Delhi’s electoral roll until 2025 but does not appear in the 2026 SIR draft voter list, they will have to submit Form 6 to have their name included again.

Voters who cannot find their names in the SIR draft voter list can search for their records online through the Election Commission’s website.

The search can be conducted using the EPIC number, name or other available details.

Voters can check their records through the website of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, ceodelhi.gov.in, or the Election Commission of India portal, voters.eci.gov.in.

No document needs to be submitted merely to check whether a name appears in the draft voter list.

Documents Needed To Check Name In Draft Voter List

It has been clarified that voters do not need to submit any documents simply to check their names in the draft voter list. They can search for their records using their EPIC number, name or other available details on the Election Commission’s website.

However, if a name is missing from the draft list and the voter wants to have it included again, Form 6 must be submitted. For errors in age, address, photograph or other voter details, voters can use Form 8 to request corrections.