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English NewsCitiesDelhi: Roof Slab Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Harsh Vihar, Two Feared Trapped Under Debris

Delhi: Roof Slab Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Harsh Vihar, Two Feared Trapped Under Debris

A roof slab collapsed at an under-construction house in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar. NDRF and fire teams are conducting rescue operations.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Under-construction roof slab collapsed Monday evening in Delhi's Harsh Vihar.
  • Multiple agencies, including NDRF, launched extensive rescue operations promptly.
  • Fears of trapped individuals persist; official confirmation still awaited.

A major commotion broke out at Milan Garden in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area on Monday evening after the roof slab of an under-construction house collapsed. The Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident at 6:46 pm and dispatched five fire tenders to the spot. Hearing the loud noise, residents rushed out of their homes, and a large crowd gathered at the site.

Harsh Vihar Police and teams from the concerned departments reached the spot soon after receiving the alert. Given the seriousness of the situation, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service and Civil Defence also joined the rescue operation. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) disaster management team was called to the site as well.

The NDRF arrived with its dog squad and other resources. Rescue teams are clearing the debris, with local residents also assisting in the operation.

What DCP Sandeep Lamba Said

According to Delhi Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba, the structure was originally an old, single-storey building, on top of which an additional floor was being constructed. As the area surrounding the building is enclosed on all sides, it is difficult to clearly identify which part of the structure has collapsed.

He said no one had been pulled out of the debris so far. There are fears that some people may be trapped under the rubble, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Local Resident Claims Two People May Be Trapped

A local resident said a new concrete roof slab was being laid in the house. According to him, the old roof underneath was weak, and the new slab was being constructed over it. The old roof gave way during the work, causing the newly laid slab above it to collapse as well.

Citing family members, the resident claimed that two people could be trapped under the debris. However, this claim has not been officially confirmed. No information about casualties has emerged so far.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing at the site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Milan Garden?

A roof slab of an under-construction house collapsed in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, on Monday evening, leading to a major rescue operation.

Which emergency services responded to the incident?

The Delhi Fire Service, Harsh Vihar Police, NDRF (with its dog squad), Civil Defence, and the DDMA disaster management team are all involved.

What was the nature of the collapsed structure?

It was an old, single-storey building where an additional floor was being constructed. The area is enclosed, making identification difficult.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDRF DELHI DELHI NEWS Harsh Vihar
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