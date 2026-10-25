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English NewsNewsWorld‘Time Is Running Out’: Netanyahu Warns Of Nuclear Threat From Iran Ahead Of Israeli Elections

‘Time Is Running Out’: Netanyahu Warns Of Nuclear Threat From Iran Ahead Of Israeli Elections

Netanyahu shares a warning about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with author Yuval Bloomberg calling the threat existential for Israel ahead of elections.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 09:36 PM (IST)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared a warning by author Yuval Bloomberg about Iran’s efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, describing the prospect as an existential threat to Israel. Bloomberg argued that the country faced a “real and concrete” danger and said the situation would change fundamentally if Tehran obtained a nuclear weapon. He urged Israel to prioritise what he called completing the mission in Iran, saying domestic disputes were distracting attention from the country’s most pressing security concern ahead of its elections.

‘Existential Threat’

Netanyahu shared Bloomberg’s comments in a post on X on Sunday. Bloomberg said Israel had two years remaining under US President Donald Trump to complete the task in Iran, adding that the future after Trump’s term was uncertain.

He referred to the possibility of Kamala Harris or other leaders taking office in the United States, describing them as potentially mediocre. Bloomberg said the time left was crucial to safeguarding Israel’s physical survival and that the country’s essential resources should be directed towards the mission.

He also dismissed domestic controversies, mentioning Qatar, Haredim, conscription and alerts, and said such disputes obscured the larger issue of Iran. He asked what those arguments would matter if two nuclear bombs struck the centre of the country.

Also Read: ‘They Won’t Try Attacking Iran Again’: Araghchi Issues Warning After Trump’s Military Threat

Call For Leadership

Bloomberg warned that future generations would not forgive Israel if it failed to seize what he called a historic opportunity to address the threat. He argued that the mission could not be completed under a prime minister who, in his view, was constrained by pressure from the Muslim Brotherhood and people promoting terrorism.

He criticised leadership that he said could not maintain close communication with Trump or withstand pressure from television interviews. His comments framed the issue as an urgent national priority.

Bloomberg acknowledged that some Israelis might strongly dislike Netanyahu, but argued that such opposition would not help address Iran’s nuclear threat. He urged voters concerned about their safety and their families to think carefully before supporting a leader he believes would be unable to complete the mission.

Also Read: Brazil Votes In Tight Presidential Runoff Between Lula And Bolsonaro

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections Iran Israel War
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