‘Time Is Running Out’: Netanyahu Warns Of Nuclear Threat From Iran Ahead Of Israeli Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared a warning by author Yuval Bloomberg about Iran’s efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, describing the prospect as an existential threat to Israel. Bloomberg argued that the country faced a “real and concrete” danger and said the situation would change fundamentally if Tehran obtained a nuclear weapon. He urged Israel to prioritise what he called completing the mission in Iran, saying domestic disputes were distracting attention from the country’s most pressing security concern ahead of its elections.

‘Existential Threat’

Netanyahu shared Bloomberg’s comments in a post on X on Sunday. Bloomberg said Israel had two years remaining under US President Donald Trump to complete the task in Iran, adding that the future after Trump’s term was uncertain.

תקראו את הדברים החשובים של יובל בלומברג: מדינת ישראל נמצאת בסכנה קיומית אמיתית ומוחשית. אם האיראנים ישיגו גרעין, שום דבר כבר לא ישנה יותר. הכל כל כך טפל אל מול הסכנה הקיומית של איראן והציר השיעי. הסערות המבוימות והמומצאות חדשות לבקרים נועדו להסיט את תשומת הלב מהדבר האחד שהוא החשוב ביותר: סיום העבודה באיראן. זה נוגע בקיום הפיזי של כל אדם ואדם כאן. יש לנו עוד שנתיים של טראמפ לסיים את העבודה באיראן, ואין לדעת מה יהיה לאחר מכן, אם זו תהיה קמאלה האריס, או תואם מאמדני כלשהו. זה חלון הזמן שנותר לנו כדי להשלים את העבודה הנדרשת כדי להבטיח את הקיום הפיזי שלנו לשנים הבאות. כל משאבי המדינה הנדרשים, צריכים להיות מושקעים במשימה הזו. קטאר, חרדים, אוריך, גיוס, התראות. הכל מסך עשן ענקי כדי להסתיר את הנושא היחיד שניצב מעל כולם בפער. אם יפלו במרכז הארץ שתי פצצות אטום, את מי יעניינו כל סערות הסרק האלה? הדורות הבאים לא יסלחו לנו אם נפספס את חלון ההזדמנויות ההיסטורי שמאפשר לנו לנסות ולהשלים את המשימה הקריטית ביותר שעומדת בפני הדור שלנו. זה לא יקרה עם ראש ממשלה שמוחזק בצווארו על ידי האחים המוסלמים וסייעני הטרור. זה לא יקרה עם ראש ממשלה שלא מסוגל להרים את הטלפון ולנהל שיחה אינטימית רציפה עם טראמפ. זה לא יקרה עם ראש ממשלה שלא מסוגל לעמוד בלחץ של ראיון טלויזיה. השינאה לנתניהו, ככל שהיא עולם ומלואו עבור מחנה שלם, לא תעזור מול הגרעין האיראני. כל אחד שדואג לקיום הפיזי שלו, של משפחתו, ושל אהוביו, ידו צריכה לרעוד לפני שהוא בוחר במישהו שלא יהיה מסוגל להשלים את המשימה, ובכך לדון את עצמו ואת משפחתו לסכנה של שואה שניה, בגלל השינאה הפוליטית שלו או בגלל סערת דמה מטופשת וחסרת חשיבות. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 25, 2026

He referred to the possibility of Kamala Harris or other leaders taking office in the United States, describing them as potentially mediocre. Bloomberg said the time left was crucial to safeguarding Israel’s physical survival and that the country’s essential resources should be directed towards the mission.

He also dismissed domestic controversies, mentioning Qatar, Haredim, conscription and alerts, and said such disputes obscured the larger issue of Iran. He asked what those arguments would matter if two nuclear bombs struck the centre of the country.

Also Read: ‘They Won’t Try Attacking Iran Again’: Araghchi Issues Warning After Trump’s Military Threat

Call For Leadership

Bloomberg warned that future generations would not forgive Israel if it failed to seize what he called a historic opportunity to address the threat. He argued that the mission could not be completed under a prime minister who, in his view, was constrained by pressure from the Muslim Brotherhood and people promoting terrorism.

He criticised leadership that he said could not maintain close communication with Trump or withstand pressure from television interviews. His comments framed the issue as an urgent national priority.

Bloomberg acknowledged that some Israelis might strongly dislike Netanyahu, but argued that such opposition would not help address Iran’s nuclear threat. He urged voters concerned about their safety and their families to think carefully before supporting a leader he believes would be unable to complete the mission.

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