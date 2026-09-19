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English NewsCitiesDUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds

DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Leads Presidential Race After 18 Rounds

DUSU counting is underway after 15 rounds, with ABVP’s Yash Dabas leading NSUI’s Vijay Meena by 294 votes. Independent Deepanshu Shokeen leads the vice-president race.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ABVP's Yash Dabas leads presidential race; independent also ahead.
  • NSUI and ABVP candidates lead other key secretary posts.
  • Student welfare, facilities, safety were major campaign election issues.

Counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is underway, with ABVP's Yash Dabas leading the presidential race against NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena after 18 rounds.

Dabas has secured 21,109 votes, while Meena has polled 20,554 votes, giving the ABVP candidate a lead of 555 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is leading the vice-presidential race with 27,501 votes. He is ahead of ABVP's Ishu Maurya, who has secured 14,506 votes, while NSUI's Vir Chatrath has polled 3,827 votes.

Also Read: Mamata’s Rejinagar Candidate Rabiul Reverses Withdrawal Decision, To Contest Bypolls

ABVP Leads Secretary Race

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi is leading the secretary race with 18,366 votes, giving her a lead of 4,915 votes over NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who has secured 13,451 votes.

The ABVP is also ahead in the joint-secretary contest. Lakshay Raj Singh has polled 14,156 votes, narrowly leading Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha's Vishesh Yadav, who has secured 14,045 votes. NSUI's Gopal Choudhary has received 13,829 votes.

Who Is Leading After 18 Rounds?

  • President: Yash Dabas (ABVP) — 21,109 votes
  • Vice-President: Deepanshu Shokeen (Independent) — 27,501 votes
  • Secretary: Riya Chhawdi (ABVP) — 18,366 votes
  • Joint-Secretary: Lakshay Raj Singh (ABVP) — 14,156 votes

The results will determine the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session. The election has drawn attention as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI compete for key positions in one of India's prominent student union elections.

Last year, the ABVP won the president, secretary and joint-secretary posts, while the NSUI secured the vice-presidential position.

DUSU Polling Records 39.77% Turnout

Around 39.77 per cent voting was recorded in the DUSU elections on Friday.

A total of 1,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were deployed for the elections, of which 960 were used for polling, officials said.

After polling concluded on Friday evening, the EVMs were transported under police security to the Multipurpose Hall, where counting began.

Student Issues Dominate Campaign

Student welfare, campus facilities, hostel accommodation and safety emerged as major campaign issues during this year’s election.

The concerns gained added prominence following the collapse of a five-storey PG building in Satya Niketan earlier this month, in which seven people, including students, were killed.

Delhi also witnessed student protests in June and July led by the Cockroach Janta Party over issues including the alleged NEET paper leak and examination reforms.

Tight Security At Counting Venue

Security has been tightened across Delhi University campuses during the counting process.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence, an officer said.

Also Read: ‘Gift’ For Mann: Bittu Waves Liquor Bottle, Eggs, Tomatoes At CM’s Convoy, Detained In Ludhiana

Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at key locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements.

Traffic restrictions announced in a university advisory remained in force on Saturday until the results were declared.

Police are coordinating with university authorities and college administrations on entry and exit points, student movement and other logistical arrangements during the counting process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently leading the presidential race in the DUSU elections?

ABVP's Yash Dabas is leading the presidential race with 17,315 votes, ahead of NSUI's Vijay Meena by 294 votes after 15 rounds.

What were the primary campaign issues for this year's DUSU elections?

Student welfare, campus facilities, hostel accommodation, and safety were the major campaign issues. These concerns were amplified by recent events like a PG building collapse.

What was the voter turnout for the recent DUSU elections?

The DUSU elections recorded a voter turnout of approximately 39.77 percent. A total of 960 electronic voting machines were used for polling.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABVP NSUI DELHI NEWS DUSU Election
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