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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Crush Zimbabwe: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma Script Record-Breaking ODI Triumph

India Crush Zimbabwe: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma Script Record-Breaking ODI Triumph

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma smashed centuries before Vaishnavi Sharma’s four-wicket haul powered India to a 121-run win and sealed the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India recovered from 19/2, building crucial partnerships.
  • Harmanpreet's 126, Deepti's 106* powered India to formidable 328.
  • Vaishnavi Sharma took four wickets, restricting Zimbabwe's chase.

IND vs ZIM 2nd Women's ODI: India Women sealed the ODI series against Zimbabwe with a dominant 121-run victory, powered by centuries from Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma. After recovering from an early wobble, India posted a formidable 328/6, with Harmanpreet scoring 126 and Deepti smashing a historic hundred. Vaishnavi Sharma then led the bowling attack with four wickets as Zimbabwe’s chase unravelled, handing India a series win with one match to spare.

Harmanpreet, Deepti Power India To Mammoth Total

India endured a nightmare start after being reduced to 19/2 in the opening three overs.

Harmanpreet and Pratika Rawal steadied the innings with a crucial 124-run stand for the third wicket. Pratika contributed 61 off 67 balls, while the captain continued to build a commanding innings.

Harmanpreet struck 126 from 121 deliveries, including 15 boundaries, to register her eighth ODI century.

Read More: India Star Deepti Sharma Creates ODI History With Explosive Ton

Deepti then joined the charge, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 86 balls, with 15 fours, to take India past the 300-run mark.

Their 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket established a new Indian women’s ODI record for the highest stand for the fifth wicket or lower.

Deepti also became the first Indian woman to score an ODI century at No. 6 or below, reaching her hundred in just 83 balls.

Vaishnavi Sharma Leads India’s Bowling Rout

Zimbabwe began the chase with reasonable composure, losing only one wicket during the first 20 overs while keeping the required rate within reach.

However, India turned the contest around during the middle and latter stages of the innings.

Zimbabwe slipped from 154/3 to 179/6 after losing three wickets in quick succession between the 37th and 42nd overs.

With 142 runs still needed from the final six overs and only four wickets remaining, the hosts faced an almost impossible task.

India tightened their grip from that point, continuing to take wickets and preventing Zimbabwe from mounting a late challenge.

Vaishnavi Sharma was the standout performer with four wickets, while Shree Charani, Sayali Satghare and Deepti Sharma also contributed to the bowling effort.

Zimbabwe were eventually dismissed well short of the target, handing India a comprehensive 121-run win. The result gave India an unassailable series lead, with one match still to play.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the 2nd Women's ODI between India and Zimbabwe?

India Women secured a dominant 121-run victory over Zimbabwe. This win also sealed the ODI series for India with one match still to play.

Which Indian players scored centuries in the match?

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 126 runs, marking her eighth ODI century. Deepti Sharma also hit an unbeaten 106, becoming the first Indian woman to score an ODI century at number six or below.

Was any record broken by the Indian team during the match?

Yes, the 153-run partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma for the fifth wicket set a new Indian women's ODI record for that position or lower.

Who was the best bowler for India in the second ODI?

Vaishnavi Sharma was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets. Shree Charani and Sayali Satghare also contributed to the bowling effort.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur
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