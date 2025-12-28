Greater Noida: Cars Catch Fire After Head-on Collision On Yamuna Expressway

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGreater Noida: Cars Catch Fire After Head-on Collision On Yamuna Expressway

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrific road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday. In the Rabupura police station area, two cars going from Jewar towards Noida collided head-on. The collision was so severe that both cars suddenly caught fire and within moments, both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

According to eyewitnesses, after the collision, flames were seen rising several metres high. The accident caused a state of chaos on the Yamuna Expressway for some time, and traffic was also affected. People nearby immediately informed the police and fire brigade.

Two Injured In Greater Noida Accident

Upon receiving information about the incident, Rabupura police station and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after a strenuous effort. The good news is that there was no loss of life in this accident. However, two people travelling in both cars sustained serious injuries.

The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. Treatment for both injured individuals is ongoing at the hospital. According to doctors, the condition of both injured persons is currently stated to be stable, but they are being kept under observation.

Police Investigation On

According to information, after the accident, the police removed the damaged vehicles from the expressway and restored normal traffic. In the initial investigation, high speed is being considered as a potential cause of the accident. The police are investigating the entire matter and trying to ascertain the reasons for the collision.

The police have appealed to vehicle drivers to adhere to the speed limit and exercise caution while driving on the Yamuna Expressway to prevent such accidents.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Yamuna Expressway Greater Noida Accident
