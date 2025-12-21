Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGRAP-IV Update: New Advisory Issued For Gurugram-Check Details

GRAP-IV Update: New Advisory Issued For Gurugram-Check Details

The Gurugram administration said the move is aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and supporting effective implementation of GRAP-IV measures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Authorities in Gurugram have advised private institutions and corporate offices to shift to work-from-home arrangements following the invocation of Commission for Air Quality Management’s Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

In an advisory issued by the district administration, offices have been asked to encourage employees to work from home from December 22 until further orders, citing a sharp deterioration in air quality across Delhi NCR.

The current advisory for Gurugram follows a sustained spike in pollution levels across NCR, with authorities tightening controls to limit emissions and prevent further deterioration in air quality.

As per CAQM’s directions dated December 13, state governments and the Delhi government may allow offices to operate at only 50 per cent strength, with the remaining staff working remotely. The Gurugram administration said the move is aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and supporting effective implementation of GRAP-IV measures.

The advisory comes as pollution levels remain in the “severe” category, prompting tighter curbs across NCR districts, including Gurugram.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented across Delhi NCR when air pollution reaches critical levels. It is enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and is triggered in stages based on air quality severity.

Stage IV, the strictest level, is invoked when air quality slips into the “severe-plus” category. Measures under GRAP-IV typically include curbs on construction activity, restrictions on diesel vehicles, reduced industrial operations and advisories to cut vehicular movement, including work-from-home arrangements.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Gurugram Pollution Gurugram Work From Home Gurugram Grap IV
