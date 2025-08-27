Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGour Banga University VC Removed By Bengal Governor Over Corruption Charges

Gour Banga University VC Removed By Bengal Governor Over Corruption Charges

The university's inspector of colleges has filed cases at the Calcutta High Court over alleged irregularities, claiming that the interim VC demanded an amount of Rs 3 lakh to cover legal expenses.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday removed Professor Pabitra Chattopadhyay from the post of vice chancellor of the University of Gour Banga with immediate effect over dereliction of duty and corruption charges, a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

The directive from the governor, also the chancellor of the state-run varsities, came days after the university's inspector of colleges accused the professor of demanding money to cover legal expenses.

Chattopadhyay, a chemistry professor, denied the allegation.

"The authorisation granted to Professor Pabitra Chattopadhyay to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor of the University of Gour Banga, by order of the Chancellor, is hereby annulled with immediate effect," the official told PTI.

The university's inspector of colleges has filed cases at the Calcutta High Court over alleged irregularities, claiming that the interim VC demanded an amount of Rs 3 lakh to cover legal expenses.

"Such an allegation is serious. We cannot have a person in the position of a VC who has been accused of asking for money. The step has been taken to keep the education system in West Bengal clean," the Raj Bhavan official said.

The convocation of the varsity was scheduled to take place on August 25, but it was cancelled on instructions from the education department of the West Bengal government.

"The chancellor took the firm stand that the government has no authority to interfere with the autonomy of the universities and ordered that the convocation be held as scheduled. But the vice chancellor failed to comply with the direction. This negligence on the part of the VC expedited the immediate removal by the chancellor," he said.

Bose had appointed Chattopadhyay as the officiating vice-chancellor of Gour Banga University after selecting him from the list of state nominees in April 2024.

The state-run university's convocation has remained suspended since 2017, reportedly due to issues between the state government and the Governor's office. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Governor Ananda Bose WEst Bengal
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget