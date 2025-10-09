Gold Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized From Howrah-Kalka Mail At Bihar's Gaya Junction

Patna: In a major breakthrough, the Railway Police in Gaya seized two kilograms of smuggled gold worth approximately Rs 2 crore from a passenger aboard the Howrah-Kalka Mail on Thursday.

Officials described it as one of the biggest recoveries in the history of Gaya Railway Station.

According to Rajesh Kumar Singh, SHO of GRP Police Station Gaya Junction, the gold was recovered during a routine inspection of the 12311 Up Howrah-Kalka Mail, which was stationed at Gaya Junction.

"While checking a coach, the team noticed a passenger behaving suspiciously. Upon searching his bag, we found 4 gold biscuits weighing around two kilograms," Singh said.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that he was smuggling the gold from Kolkata to Kanpur.

He was detained immediately, and further questioning is underway to trace the source and destination of the consignment.

Officials suspect that the seized gold is part of a larger smuggling network operating between Eastern and Northern India.

The Income Tax Department and GST Intelligence Unit have been informed of a joint investigation.

The Railway Superintendent of Police and other senior officers have also been apprised of the case.

Authorities have stepped up inspections at Gaya Junction following the model code of conduct imposed in Bihar after the announcement of the Assembly elections, to curb illegal movements of cash, liquor, and valuables.

"The Railway Police will continue intensive checks to completely stop illegal activities during the election period," the SHO said.

Earlier on October 7, the Excise Department team in Gopalganj recovered 131 cartons of foreign liquor from a pickup van near Jigna Dhala under the Mirganj police station area.

One person involved in the smuggling was arrested during the operation.

According to officials, the liquor, valued at around Rs 15 lakh, was being smuggled from Punjab to Samastipur and was cleverly hidden under a bed to avoid detection.

