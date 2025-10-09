Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGold Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized From Howrah-Kalka Mail At Bihar's Gaya Junction

Gold Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized From Howrah-Kalka Mail At Bihar's Gaya Junction

Officials described it as one of the biggest recoveries in the history of Gaya Railway Station.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna: In a major breakthrough, the Railway Police in Gaya seized two kilograms of smuggled gold worth approximately Rs 2 crore from a passenger aboard the Howrah-Kalka Mail on Thursday.

Officials described it as one of the biggest recoveries in the history of Gaya Railway Station.

According to Rajesh Kumar Singh, SHO of GRP Police Station Gaya Junction, the gold was recovered during a routine inspection of the 12311 Up Howrah-Kalka Mail, which was stationed at Gaya Junction.

"While checking a coach, the team noticed a passenger behaving suspiciously. Upon searching his bag, we found 4 gold biscuits weighing around two kilograms," Singh said.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that he was smuggling the gold from Kolkata to Kanpur.

He was detained immediately, and further questioning is underway to trace the source and destination of the consignment.

Officials suspect that the seized gold is part of a larger smuggling network operating between Eastern and Northern India.

The Income Tax Department and GST Intelligence Unit have been informed of a joint investigation.

The Railway Superintendent of Police and other senior officers have also been apprised of the case.

Authorities have stepped up inspections at Gaya Junction following the model code of conduct imposed in Bihar after the announcement of the Assembly elections, to curb illegal movements of cash, liquor, and valuables.

"The Railway Police will continue intensive checks to completely stop illegal activities during the election period," the SHO said.

Earlier on October 7, the Excise Department team in Gopalganj recovered 131 cartons of foreign liquor from a pickup van near Jigna Dhala under the Mirganj police station area.

One person involved in the smuggling was arrested during the operation.

According to officials, the liquor, valued at around Rs 15 lakh, was being smuggled from Punjab to Samastipur and was cleverly hidden under a bed to avoid detection.

--IANS

ajk/svn

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
BIHAR Howrah-Kalka Mail Gold Seized Gaya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
BJP Finalizes List Of Probable Candidates For Bihar Assembly, Alakman To Give Final Approval
Breaking: Maulana Arrested In Bareilly For Inciting “I Love Mohammad” Slogans Amid Public Outcry
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget