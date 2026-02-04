Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fresh details have emerged in the tragic triple suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, with police sources revealing severe financial distress at home alongside the girls’ intense obsession with Korean dramas. The sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly died by suicide earlier this week, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood. According to police sources, the father was burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 2 crore, while the girls were emotionally dependent on online Korean content, a combination now being examined as part of the broader investigation.

Police sources said the father was struggling with acute financial hardship and had accumulated debts amounting to around Rs 2 crore. Due to lack of money, he reportedly sold the family’s mobile phones and used the proceeds to recharge the household’s prepaid electricity meter, paying roughly Rs 800.

Sources added that about 10 days before the incident, the father discovered that the girls had created a social media account which had begun attracting a sizeable following. He allegedly deleted the account and confiscated their phones. The sisters were said to be deeply distressed after losing access to Korean dramas, which they watched continuously on their mobiles.

Investigators were also told that during an argument, the father angrily mentioned marriage, prompting the girls to respond that they could not marry because they were “not Indian” but “Korean”-a belief that, according to sources, had taken root in their minds.

Korean Identities, Family Tensions

Police sources revealed that the sisters had adopted Korean-style identities, naming themselves Maria, Aliza and Cindy. Before the incident, they reportedly set a photograph as their phone lock screen displaying their chosen Korean names.

The girls were heavily influenced by Korean dramas and spent day and night watching related content, sources said.

Family dynamics were also under strain. Police sources said the father had married twice and had three daughters.

Police sources also confirmed that digital devices, suicide notes and online activity are being examined to understand the psychological impact of prolonged screen exposure, emotional distress and household pressures.

Officials stressed that while the sisters were deeply attached to Korean content, there is no confirmation so far of any task-based or coercive online game. The focus remains on reconstructing the sequence of events and identifying contributing factors, including financial stress and social isolation.