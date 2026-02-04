Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGhaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge

Police sources confirmed that digital devices, suicide notes and online activity are being examined to understand the psychological impact of prolonged screen exposure and household pressures.

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh details have emerged in the tragic triple suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, with police sources revealing severe financial distress at home alongside the girls’ intense obsession with Korean dramas. The sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly died by suicide earlier this week, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood. According to police sources, the father was burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 2 crore, while the girls were emotionally dependent on online Korean content, a combination now being examined as part of the broader investigation.

Police sources said the father was struggling with acute financial hardship and had accumulated debts amounting to around Rs 2 crore. Due to lack of money, he reportedly sold the family’s mobile phones and used the proceeds to recharge the household’s prepaid electricity meter, paying roughly Rs 800.

Sources added that about 10 days before the incident, the father discovered that the girls had created a social media account which had begun attracting a sizeable following. He allegedly deleted the account and confiscated their phones. The sisters were said to be deeply distressed after losing access to Korean dramas, which they watched continuously on their mobiles.

Investigators were also told that during an argument, the father angrily mentioned marriage, prompting the girls to respond that they could not marry because they were “not Indian” but “Korean”-a belief that, according to sources, had taken root in their minds.

Korean Identities, Family Tensions

Police sources revealed that the sisters had adopted Korean-style identities, naming themselves Maria, Aliza and Cindy. Before the incident, they reportedly set a photograph as their phone lock screen displaying their chosen Korean names.

The girls were heavily influenced by Korean dramas and spent day and night watching related content, sources said.

Family dynamics were also under strain. Police sources said the father had married twice and had three daughters.

Police sources also confirmed that digital devices, suicide notes and online activity are being examined to understand the psychological impact of prolonged screen exposure, emotional distress and household pressures.

Officials stressed that while the sisters were deeply attached to Korean content, there is no confirmation so far of any task-based or coercive online game. The focus remains on reconstructing the sequence of events and identifying contributing factors, including financial stress and social isolation.

Related Video

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task

Also read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad Ghaziabad Sisters Suicide Ghaziabad Korean Drama Suicide
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
ABP Exclusive | Futuristic Budget For 'Aam Aadmi': Nirmala Sitharaman On Elections, Tax Relief And Vision 2047
ABP Exclusive | Futuristic Budget For 'Aam Aadmi': Nirmala Sitharaman On Elections, Tax Relief And Vision 2047
Business
Mid-Air Scare: Turkish Airlines Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Right Engine Fire
Mid-Air Scare: Turkish Airlines Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Right Engine Fire
News
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Tomorrow Amid Chaos, PM Modi’s Speech Delayed
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Tomorrow Amid Chaos, PM Modi’s Speech Delayed
Cities
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Police Sources Say Sisters Obsessed with Korean Culture, Rule Out Task-Based Game Link
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Police Sources Say Sisters Obsessed with Korean Culture, Rule Out Task-Based Game Link
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget