Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused man brutally murdered wife, two sons, three others.

Murders were revenge for a sexual harassment complaint (POCSO).

He confessed to father before fleeing; police launched manhunt.

A man accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case allegedly went on a brutal killing spree in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, murdering six people, including his wife, two young sons, and the family of a teenage girl who had accused him of sexual harassment. Police said the accused, identified as 35-year-old Rajkumar, carried out the attacks at two different locations late on Friday night before fleeing. Investigators suspect the murders were motivated by revenge over the POCSO case registered against him earlier this year. A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding accused.

Wife, Two Children Among First Victims

According to police, Rajkumar allegedly attacked his wife, 30-year-old Parvathi Saritha, and their two sons, aged four years and 18 months, at their residence in Shabad around midnight.

After allegedly killing his family, he travelled nearly six kilometres to Devalaguda village, where he is suspected of murdering a 17-year-old girl who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against him in May. The teenager's mother and grandmother were also found dead.

Authorities said all six victims were stabbed before their throats were slit. Police recovered the knife believed to have been used in the murders from one of the crime scenes.

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Police Say Murders Took Place At Two Locations

Investigators said the accused allegedly confessed to the crime during a phone call to his father before disappearing.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused committed the murders at two separate locations during the night. After the killings, he called his father and disclosed the crime,” said Future City Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi.

Following the call, Rajkumar's father approached the Shabad police station and informed officers about the incident, prompting an immediate police response.

Future City Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi and Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Gautam later visited both crime scenes to supervise the investigation.

Revenge Suspected Over POCSO Case

Police said Rajkumar and Saritha had married for love in 2018 and later settled in Shabad and Devalaguda.

Investigators said Rajkumar had earlier been booked under Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act for allegedly stalking and harassing the 17-year-old girl. Since the offences carried a punishment of less than seven years, he was released on a personal bond of ₹20,000.

Police believe the six murders were an act of revenge linked to the criminal case filed by the minor girl.

A case has been registered, and multiple police teams are conducting search operations to trace the accused. Officials said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.