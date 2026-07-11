The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Rajkumar. He is currently absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.
Telangana Horror: POCSO Accused On Bail Kills Wife, Kids, Teen Complainant's Family Before Fleeing
A POCSO accused allegedly killed six people, including his family and a teenage complainant's family, in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.
- Accused man brutally murdered wife, two sons, three others.
- Murders were revenge for a sexual harassment complaint (POCSO).
- He confessed to father before fleeing; police launched manhunt.
A man accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case allegedly went on a brutal killing spree in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, murdering six people, including his wife, two young sons, and the family of a teenage girl who had accused him of sexual harassment. Police said the accused, identified as 35-year-old Rajkumar, carried out the attacks at two different locations late on Friday night before fleeing. Investigators suspect the murders were motivated by revenge over the POCSO case registered against him earlier this year. A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding accused.
Wife, Two Children Among First Victims
According to police, Rajkumar allegedly attacked his wife, 30-year-old Parvathi Saritha, and their two sons, aged four years and 18 months, at their residence in Shabad around midnight.
After allegedly killing his family, he travelled nearly six kilometres to Devalaguda village, where he is suspected of murdering a 17-year-old girl who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against him in May. The teenager's mother and grandmother were also found dead.
Authorities said all six victims were stabbed before their throats were slit. Police recovered the knife believed to have been used in the murders from one of the crime scenes.
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Police Say Murders Took Place At Two Locations
Investigators said the accused allegedly confessed to the crime during a phone call to his father before disappearing.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused committed the murders at two separate locations during the night. After the killings, he called his father and disclosed the crime,” said Future City Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi.
Following the call, Rajkumar's father approached the Shabad police station and informed officers about the incident, prompting an immediate police response.
Future City Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi and Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Gautam later visited both crime scenes to supervise the investigation.
Revenge Suspected Over POCSO Case
Police said Rajkumar and Saritha had married for love in 2018 and later settled in Shabad and Devalaguda.
Investigators said Rajkumar had earlier been booked under Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act for allegedly stalking and harassing the 17-year-old girl. Since the offences carried a punishment of less than seven years, he was released on a personal bond of ₹20,000.
Police believe the six murders were an act of revenge linked to the criminal case filed by the minor girl.
A case has been registered, and multiple police teams are conducting search operations to trace the accused. Officials said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the accused in the recent killing spree?
How many people were killed in the incident, and who were the victims?
Six people were killed. The victims include Rajkumar's wife and two young sons, along with a 17-year-old girl, her mother, and her grandmother.
What is suspected to be the motive behind the murders?
Investigators suspect the murders were motivated by revenge. Rajkumar had a POCSO case registered against him earlier this year by the 17-year-old victim.
Where did the murders take place?
The murders took place at two different locations in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. His wife and sons were killed in Shabad, while the girl and her family were killed in Devalaguda village.