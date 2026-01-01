Gaya Officers Tasked With Train Security Loot 1 Kg Gold, Station Chief Named Kingpin

In a major action, the Patna Railway SP has cracked down on corruption within the Government Railway Police (GRP) after a case of gold robbery on a moving train in Gaya. The action includes the arrest of a GRP station house officer and the involvement of four police personnel.

The incident took place on November 21, when one kilogram of gold was allegedly looted from the staff of a businessman travelling on the Howrah–Bikaner Express. An FIR in the case was registered at the Gaya Railway Police Station on November 29.

A probe team constituted under the leadership of the Patna Railway SP analysed call detail records (CDRs), which revealed the involvement of the GRP station house officer and other personnel in the crime. Following the investigation, Gaya Railway Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh was arrested on Wednesday, produced before a railway court, and sent to judicial custody.

To investigate the gold robbery case further, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) has been formed.

What Is The Case?

According to officials, GRP personnel allegedly assaulted the victim, Dhananjay Shashwat, and robbed him of one kilogram of gold worth approximately Rs 1.44 crore while he was travelling on the train. The incident reportedly occurred before the train reached Gaya Junction. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly ensured the victim was sent away after issuing a ticket and threatened him not to report the incident.

Hunt On For Absconding Personnel

Following the arrest of Rajesh Kumar Singh, police are searching for the other accused personnel, including Karan Kumar, Abhishek Chaturvedi, Ranjanjay Kumar, Anand Mohan, Parvez Alam, and former railway police driver Sitaram, who are currently absconding. Raids are underway to arrest them.