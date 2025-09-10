Gangster Harry Boxer Claims Responsibility For Firing At Businessman’s House In Bikaner

Gangster Harry Boxer, who had earlier threatened the entire Bollywood industry over working with actor Salman Khan, has once again come under the police's radar, this time in connection with an incident regarding firing at a businessman's house in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

An incident of firing was reported on Wednesday morning outside the residence of prominent businessman and Congress leader Sukhdev Chayal in Bikaner district. Harry Boxer has now claimed responsibility for the firing in a post on social media.

According to police, the attack was carried out after Chayal allegedly refused to pay a Rs 5 crore extortion demand. Chayal’s family had received multiple threatening phone calls in the past, which were all made in Boxer’s name. When the businessman did not response to calls, Boxer allegedly ordered firing.

CCTV footage shows two assailants wearing helmets firing seven to eight rounds of gunfire directly at Chayal’s residence before fleeing the scene at around 4:27 AM in the Sadulganj city area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Following the incident, Harry Boxer took to social media to openly claim responsibility for the attack. In a threatening post, he stated that the firing was only a “small warning” for ignoring his calls and warned that next time, the target would be shot directly. He also hinted at more such attacks on individuals who had received similar threats.

Written in Hindi, the post read: "The firing at Sukhdev Chayal’s house in Bikaner last night was carried out by me, Harry Boxer, and Sundhar Hanshi of Haryana. Since he didn’t respond to our calls, we gave him this small warning. If he doesn’t fall in line, next time he will be shot directly in the chest. Whoever we have called so far should not think we have forgotten—everyone’s turn will come… wait and watch. Jai Balkari, Jai Shri Ram.”

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and examining the CCTV footage and Boxer’s social media post. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken soon against those involved in the firing.

The attack sparked fear among Chayal’s famil, prompting them to demand security protection. Police had arrested two people and recovered pistols from them after the firing.

Harry Boxer came under spotlight after an audio clip threatening comedian Kapil Sharma and Bollywood figures associated with Salman Khan went viral following the recent incident of firing at Sharma's restaurant.