Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGaneshotsav 2025: Eknath Shinde Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai — WATCH

Ganeshotsav 2025: Eknath Shinde Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai — WATCH

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, along with his family, offered prayers at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav 2025. Watch the divine moments from Mumbai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra is marked by devotion, grandeur, and community spirit, and this year’s celebrations are no different. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family, visited the revered Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings. The Deputy CM, along with thousands of devotees, participated in the rituals with deep reverence. His presence at the iconic pandal added to the spiritual fervour as chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya echoed through the crowd.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Seeks Blessings With Family At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi: WATCH

Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah, And CM Fadnavis Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had previously visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Friday night to join the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and the following morning, he paid a visit to CM Fadnavis at his residence. Later, Shah, accompanied by his family, offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, a tradition he follows every year. The presence of CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde during the darshan underscored the political significance of the visit, while also highlighting the festive fervour and devotion that define Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Legacy Of Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is not just Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol but also a symbol of faith that draws lakhs of devotees every year. Established in 1934, the pandal is known for fulfilling wishes, earning it the title of “Navsacha Ganpati” or the fulfiller of vows. Politicians, celebrities, and common people alike stand in long queues for hours to get a glimpse of the magnificent idol. The grandeur of its decorations, the intricate rituals, and the belief surrounding Lalbaugcha Raja make it the heart of Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganeshotsav 2025 Eknath Shinde Ganeshotsav Lalbaugcha Raja 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Lost India, Russia to Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia to Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Cities
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
Entertainment
Mumbai Police Issue Lookout Circular Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Mumbai Police Issue Lookout Circular Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget