Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra is marked by devotion, grandeur, and community spirit, and this year’s celebrations are no different. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family, visited the revered Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings. The Deputy CM, along with thousands of devotees, participated in the rituals with deep reverence. His presence at the iconic pandal added to the spiritual fervour as chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya echoed through the crowd.

VIDEO | Ganeshotsav: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, along with his family, offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.



Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah, And CM Fadnavis Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had previously visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Friday night to join the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and the following morning, he paid a visit to CM Fadnavis at his residence. Later, Shah, accompanied by his family, offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, a tradition he follows every year. The presence of CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde during the darshan underscored the political significance of the visit, while also highlighting the festive fervour and devotion that define Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Legacy Of Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is not just Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol but also a symbol of faith that draws lakhs of devotees every year. Established in 1934, the pandal is known for fulfilling wishes, earning it the title of “Navsacha Ganpati” or the fulfiller of vows. Politicians, celebrities, and common people alike stand in long queues for hours to get a glimpse of the magnificent idol. The grandeur of its decorations, the intricate rituals, and the belief surrounding Lalbaugcha Raja make it the heart of Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai.